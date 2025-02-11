Looking for some Spring/Summer 2025 outfit inspo? Shop our top 12 outfit formulas straight from Fashion Month

Who says the glamour of Fashion Month ends on the catwalk? For some, the allure of fashion month begins in the streets outside your favourite catwalk shows. From celebrity spotting to catching the fashion set speeding to their next show whilst dodging photographers, all seasoned fashion experts know that the full Fashion Week experience involves keeping a look out in the streets for those making a mark in the street style scene.

As one might assume, this is perfect for self-proclaimed expert people watchers. Essentially, the job calls for undivided attention and monitoring every scene in your surroundings. Sounds easy? Not quite, contrary to popular belief, spotting the best street-style looks is no small feat.

This is why, this season, we have taken it upon ourselves to dig to not only compile the best Spring/Summer 2025 trends but we have also trawled through pages of street style photos to bring you the best we've seen all across New York, London, Milan, and Paris. Offering a 260 view of what’s in store for the season ahead and helping you incorporate these expert-built outfit formulas in case you’re looking to invest in some great new pieces for the warmer weather or looking at how to revamp your wardrobe during the transitional months.

Regardless of the case, we got you covered. Below, we have rounded up our top 12 street-style outfit formulas to recreate now.

Lace Skirt + Leather Jacket

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A white lace skirt has quickly become a wardrobe staple. It is a great way to incorporate warmer-weather wardrobe staples into transitional dressing by pairing it with a cropped jacket and loafers for extra warmth. Regarding accessories, beaded necklaces have been a key runway trend at Isabel Marant and Ralph Laurent, so opt for an oversized pair for some extra pizzazz.

Printed coat + Wide-leg jeans

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A very easy style hack for those running errands or attending multiple appointments during the day, the classic jeans and a cashmere knit look are instantly made more sophisticated when paired with a classic animal-printed coat and no-fuss flats.

Midi skirt + Cardigan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This look exemplifies the perfect Prada/Miu Miu girl. Mixing classic workwear pieces like a pleated midi skirt and a cardigan with some whimsical pieces like bag charms and builders' gloves, Miuccia Prada has no choice but to love.

Simply add a trendy suede blazer for the transitional weather and a matching belt to accentuate the waist, and you’re all set.

Double denim

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Double denim is a fail-safe formula for those days when you want to prioritise comfort without sacrificing style. This matching set features chic turndown detailing on the hemline and sleeves for a more casual feel. Add a satin scarf to your hair and kitten heels for a more elevated look.

Dresses over jeans

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The boho renaissance strictly cemented itself last season and is not showing any signs of decline soon. This modern boho look pairs a romantic dress with a pair of jeans and a leather waistcoat for a slight edge. Pair with your favourite black boots and silver hoops for a timeless look.

Fringe jacket + Fringe skirt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Maximalists rejoice; fringe sets were definitely not in my Spring/Summer 2025 predictions, but I am so glad they’re here. Featuring two different complimentary colours and a contrasting weaving pattern in the handbag and jacket, this look is the ultimate crash course in merging different colourways, patterns, and textures to create a unified look that is effortlessly chic.

Two-piece tracksuit + Biker boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A matching co-ord is a great investment piece that saves the day any time you’re in desperate need of a last-minute get-up that looks put together and chic. This silver Adidas option plays on classic oversized silhouettes paired with classic biker boots.

Chunky knit + Pleated mini skirt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Three capsule wardrobe basics marry together to create a stand-out outfit formula. Giving a different dimension by coordinating various neutral tones for a harmonious look, it’s easy to recreate and instantly adds plenty of preppy-girl-approved style points.

Suede two-piece

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s safe to say suede will remain as one of Spring/Summer 2025’s key materials. During the colder months, the warm material can easily be doubled up with a midi skirt, cropped jacket and handbag for the ultimate stylish look. Style with a pair of colourful tights for an extra layer of warmth.

Satin top + Satin Skirt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Colour blocking is another effortless styling hack that instantly elevates any outfit. Aim for a complimentary colour palette and textures, such as satin. For some extra edge, apply the classic trick of matching your handbag with your shoes- you won’t regret it.

Oversized jacket + Trousers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Monochrome outfits don’t have to be boring, especially when they’re all-black. At the risk of sounding like a broken record, texture is a great thing to consider when looking at recreating this styling formula. Opt for a slightly rough and opaque jacket with a contrasting glossy handbag and cotton trousers. Finish the look with a trendy pair of black kitten-heel boots.

Polo top + Midi skirt + Silk scarf

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’re looking to revamp your satin scarves, this typing trick has gotten quite the reception on social media. It simply involves tying your silk scarf around your waist to contrast different colourways and prints, leaving the drama solely on the details.