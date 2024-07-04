Guys, it's happening – the Balenciaga City bag is back
Praise be
It's time to grab your venti latte and make like it's 2001; Balenciaga's iconic Le City bag – as worn by Mary-Kate Olsen, Kate Moss, Nicole Richie, et al – is back, and better than ever.
Technically, this is the second instalment of Le City's long-awaited renaissance. Balenciaga re-released the bag back in April, with some subtle modifications. With its Arena leather construction, thimble-like studs and sleek metal buckles, it's immediately identifiable as the bag we know and adore.
This latest campaign, which was unveiled today, is pretty major. Lensed by Mario Sorrenti, it features Nicole Kidman, Amelia Gray, Kit Butler, and Kate Moss, who was regularly photographed with Le City back in the noughties.
The bag is available in classic black and beige, as well as a whole host of covetable colours, including high-shine silver, powdery lilac and vivid blue. Pick from medium, small and mini – or collect them all. Your favourite Y2K style muses would approve.
Shop Le City bag:
Natalie Hughes is Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She has worked as a fashion journalist and content consultant for 16 years, crafting copy and content for magazines and brands including Harper's Bazaar, Elle, Net-a-Porter, Who What Wear, Matches, Glamour, and more.
