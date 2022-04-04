Trending:

    • The Y2K fashion trend is now very familiar to most of us and despite some objections and hesitant minds, the truth is that many of us have decided to cave in and welcome the iconic velour Juicy Couture tracksuit back into the wardrobe as the ultimate ambassador of the trend (insert meme of Paris Hilton saying ‘That’s hot’ here).

    Although shifts are the bread and butter of the fashion industry, the pandemic intensified a sense of boredom of the minimalistic style that reigned supreme for the past two years, mostly led by the likes off Bottega Veneta and The Row. There is a clear eagerness for nostalgia, a sentiment that feeds this throwback economy that moves today’s consumer culture.

    The most recent #TBT dives deep into the 2010s and it’s dubbed Indie Sleaze, a micro-trend that has suddenly remerged during the autumn/winter 22/23 fashion month and stands for all things smudged, rebellious, anti-fashion, amateur-style, in-the-moment-heavy-flash photography and now-vintage technology (hence the spike in cases purchases that mimic iconic flip phones plus the heavy usage of wired headphones).

    The Indie Sleaze aesthetic aspires to a provocative and grubby maximalism that has been best represented by the back-in-the-day ads from American Apparel and the vivacious party-hard clubbing, once documented all over MySpace and Tumblr. The poster girl of these roaring ‘20s is Julia Fox and her last viral looks parading her DIY looks and neo-noir-batman-like eyeliner viral moments.

    What started with now ‘peanuts’ low-rise jeans and once questionable Von Dutch caps has evolved into mesh tops under tank tops, mini skirts, piled-high pearls, belts for days, sparkly butterfly tanks, platform everything, leather biker jackets, transparencies, stockings and metallic bodysuits – but fear not as all is backed up by the likes of Blumarine, Diesel, Saint Laurent, Miu Miu, Balmain, Chanel and Christopher Esber as a testament to this “trashy hipsters” momentum and its relevancy.

    Ready to upgrade your Y2K fashion? Scroll down to shop the best Indie Sleaze pieces.

    Reporting by Sara King Moura

    Diesel sleeveless denim corset top, £182 at Farfetch

    This denim corset top is the piece that truly embodies this aesthetic. It’s a fun, easy-going and signature piece to add to a not-anymore “silent” look.

    PETER DO Semi-sheer turtleneck sweater, £541 at MyTheresa

    The brand presents a youthful approach to sharp tailoring, highlighting architectural construction. This maxi-length sweater acts as a hybrid item as it can be worn as a dress over slouchy low-rise jeans or leather pants.

    Charlotte chocker, $313 at NUÉ

    NUÉ is an independent partywear brand from Ukraine inspired by the roaring ‘20s an old Hollywood glamour, no less. Launched in 2019 right before a world crisis, the brand is now facing a home-based one and any kind of excuse to support is valuable. This chocker will polish the heaviness of the look by adding a feminine touch to it.

    Duck Lace-Up Boots Black, £460 at Manu Atelier

    This style was already influencer and celebrity-approved. Labelled as a classy hero boot, it has stood the test of time, proving its longevity and constant relevancy.

    GIA STUDIOS Draped Halterneck Top, £235 at Browns

    Born and based entirely based in Vietnam, the brand is irrevocably clean, minimal and elevated. With a clear design language in mind, each piece plays a part of its own. This tank top slash open-back top offers a semi-sheer finish for a more evocative and powerful image.

    CITIZENS OF HUMANITY Aubrey mid-rise denim midi skirt, £217 at MyTheresa

    The center slit and unfinished hem are the perfect contrast to the design's neat mid-rise waist, adding that Indie Sleaze touch.

    Jacquie sunglasses, £73.70 at Raie

    With an Australian soul, RAIE is designed for the leisure seekers. With an acute point of view and take on colour palette, the brand designs with protection in mind as it offers 100% UV protection. A must if reminiscing about the last decade.

    The Frida Bralette, $165 at Romani

    Dubai-based and founded as a luxury fashion house, the brand aspired to empower women by introducing pieces that exude an unconventional freedom and celebratory twist. With a vibrant and grand feel, the creative director aims to nurture every women’s confidence.

    DES_PHEMMES Exclusive Embroidered Cotton-Satin Wrap Mini Skirt, £240 at Moda Operandi

    Designed by Salvo Rizza and just launched at MODA, the brand speaks to a rejuvenating, nostalgic and impossible sexiness. Des Phemes represents the exact kind of boost we need in a post-pandemic era. His impeccable eye for wearable and attainable couture turns his pieces into
    dreamy and energetic must-haves.

    Black belt, €99 at Munthe

    The renowned Scandinavian ready-to-wear brand combines feminine silhouettes with contrasting
    and loud elements, making it a fun brand to explore every season. This belt is an accurate revival of a key piece from the 2010s.

    LILITH-BLACK CROC, $365 at Manc

    Designed in New York, the brand showcases elegance with unexpected dimensions and usage of colour.

    Belle Sandals, £795 at D’Accori

    Launched in the midst of the pandemic, the brand is genially led by Mo D’Accori. Rooted in cities like London and Amman, his designs carry the wise Italian craftsmanship. With unapologetic shapes and heights, Mo creates for the bold and daring ones. The likes of Megan Fox, Lady Gaga, Doja Cat and Ariana Grande testify to his already sought-after talent. Maximalism is his love language.

    Wolford, Amina Muaddi X Wolford crystal net tights

    If fishnet tights were not boring before, this design partnership only made them more interesting and desirable. With a refreshing twist on a classic style, this one features Swarovski crystals applied by hand to not only make them richer but more glamorous as well. Why not wear your jewellery on your legs?

