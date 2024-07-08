Damson Madder comes cool-girl approved, this is everything I want from their new in section

Damson Madder has been firmly on our radars for quite some time now. The female-owned, British label is known to be a favourite amongst influencers and celebs alike for its playful use of colour and patterns.

One of their most recent celeb sightings included Anya Taylor-Joy, who was spotted wearing the brand's Lola blouse at The Cannes Film Festival. Pairing it with a simple denim skirt, pumps, and designer handbag, the actress totally nailed the art of timeless summer dressing.

Designed to become true wardrobe heroes that will last forever, Damson Madder's collections are reduced to 15-35 pieces that take an average of 12-18 to design ahead of launch to ensure all pieces are made with the utmost quality and materials. They use 100% organic cotton, and the aim is a minimum of 20% recycled materials used in other garments across their collection.

Constantly innovating its hero styles with different colourways and silhouettes, it's not rare to see a bestseller or two revive in different iterations. From their Tilly Gillet style to their Mimi Dress, the excellence lies in adhering to their fan-favourite products and releasing them in new, timeless prints and patterns.

Additionally, plenty of pieces are far from one-dimensional. They hold multiple styling possibilities, from reversible styles to multi-tie dresses, which you can't help but obsess over. Which is why I have selected my top 12 pieces to shop now and love forever.

Shop new in

Bluebelle Midi Dress - Brown Yellow Stripe £100 at Damson Madder The cult Bluebelle midi dress is now available in this new brown and yellow colour way. Wear with sandals in summer and tights and boots this autumn.

Embroidered Scrunchie in Red £28 at Damson Madder Because it wouldn't be a Damson Madder new in without a scrunchie. This red number will instantly add a unique pop of colour to any look.

Rebecca Bow Back Dress - Pink Broderie £150 at Damson Madder A new-season favourite, this pink broderie dress features a classic tiered skirt with sleek ribbons for an added girly detailing. This simple yet elevated style can easily be styled for the office with a sleek pair of pointed flats or heeled sandals for a special occasion.

Dion Jean - Leopard Cargo £100 at Damson Madder Damson Madder's leopard cargos are a classic brand staple. Constantly selling out, now is the perfect time to invest if you've had your eyes on them.

Penelope Midi - Blue & Red Spot £80 at Damson Madder This is one of the most flattering dresses money can buy. Wear with flat sandals in the heat or with a cardie and boots all year round.

Quilted Rose Ruched Kidney Bag - Black £50 at Damson Madder A black bag doesnt have to be boring. This ruched bag is the perfect bag for any occasion, from festivals to the office, you can't go wrong.

Bianca Blouse - White £55 at Damson Madder A simple white blouse is a great investment piece - pair with Damson Madder's leopard cargos or your favourite jeans

Lily Denim Mini Skirt- Leopard £65 at Damson & Madder A leopard print miniskirt is a timeless class you will wear for years to come - yet isn't always easy to find. I'd buy this one pronto.

Pia Midi Dress - Red Check £90 at Damson Madder A particular favourite in the MC UK office - this red checkered midi dress can be worn all year round.

Raye Denim Skirt - Dark Indigo £100 at Damson Madder Featuring a 90s silhouette with contrasting stitching, this wrap denim skirt is a no-brainer styled with a striped blouse and pumps.

Tish Poplin Midi Dress - Grape £125 at Damson Madder Summer holidays call for easy smocked cotton dresses. Damson Madder are great at unique pairings like this pretty yellow and grape embroidery.

Nordine Blouse - Navy Stripe £80 at Damson Madder Another reworked classic, the Nordine is very similar to Anya Taylor-Joy's favourite Damson Madder blouse. Featuring a striped pattern with contrasting pink detailing, I am adding to my basket right now.

Edith Vintage Midi - White £95 at Damson Madder This summer a vintage inspires white dress is a must-have in your wardrobe. Pair with your favourite ballet flats on a sunny day or with black cowboy boots when its raining.

Kendall Ruffle Shirt - Blue Stripe £65 at Damson Madder A crisp blue striped shirt is a great capsule wardrobe piece.