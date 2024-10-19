I live in knitted dresses all winter, and these are my favourites right now

I'm a dress girl through and through, so it'll come as no surprise that when the winter months roll, knitted dresses become my go-to.

In fact, I've slowly built my collection over the years, and now own about twenty, five of which you can see in the main image. I can honestly say that - apart from the odd jeans and a jumper day - I live in these dresses all winter.

Aside from park visits with my daughter, I don't particularly lean into the casual style, so knitted dresses suit me perfectly. They make dressing easy (another plus with a small daughter), requiring minimal jewellery and just simple boots.

In terms of styles, I always favour longer cuts, which I think look more elegant and importantly keep me warm. Since I also hate tights, I find wearing them with high boots is the perfect compromise.

If I'm feeling minimal, I'll opt for a simple navy roll neck dress, like the Raey one I'm wearing in the picture, but I also love colour and print, which is when I turn to my striped Chloe dress (also pictured), which I bought three years ago.

Having made the mistake of buying cheap knitwear that hasn't lasted more than a couple of winter seasons, I now make sure I purchase items made of natural fabrics that I know will last, such as wool and cashmere.

Plus, I always make sure I give my knitted dresses a once over with my debobbler at the start of every Winter.

So, I've made it clear that I'm a little obsessed with the knitwear, and I'm always on the lookout for my next purchase. Here are my favourite right now.

Shop knitted dresses

Opera Scarf Knitted Dress | Black
Jigsaw, Opera Scarf Knitted Dress

Striped Cashmere and Wool-Blend Maxi Dress
Chloe, Striped Cashmere and Wool-Blend Maxi Dress

Banana Republic Green Rosie Off-Shoulder Jumper Dress
Banana Republic, Rosie Off-Shoulder Jumper Dress

Knitted Wrap Gabrielle Dress
Oo.To, Knitted Wrap Gabrielle Dress

Celtic & Co. Wool Slouch Roll Neck Dress
Celtic & Co. Wool Slouch Roll Neck Dress

Uralla Knitted Dress
Hush, Uralla Knitted Dress

Air-Yarn Knitted Roll Neck Sweater Dress
M&S, Air-Yarn Knitted Roll Neck Sweater Dress

Women's Longline Cable Cashmere Dress Oatmeal Brown
N.Peal, Cable Cashmere Dress Oatmeal Brown

Womens Christopher Esber Blue Merino Wool-Cashmere Maxi Dress | Harrods Uk
Christopher Esber, Blue Merino Wool-Cashmere Maxi Dress

Ribbed Cotton-Blend Bouclé Maxi Dress
RÓHE, Cotton-Blend Bouclé Maxi Dress

Winnie Knitted Open Collar Midi Dress
Reiss, Knitted Open Collar Midi Dress

Willow Ribbed Knit Dress
Whistles, Willow Ribbed Knit Dress

