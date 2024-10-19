I live in knitted dresses all winter, and these are my favourites right now

I'm a dress girl through and through, so it'll come as no surprise that when the winter months roll, knitted dresses become my go-to.

In fact, I've slowly built my collection over the years, and now own about twenty, five of which you can see in the main image. I can honestly say that - apart from the odd jeans and a jumper day - I live in these dresses all winter.

Aside from park visits with my daughter, I don't particularly lean into the casual style, so knitted dresses suit me perfectly. They make dressing easy (another plus with a small daughter), requiring minimal jewellery and just simple boots.

In terms of styles, I always favour longer cuts, which I think look more elegant and importantly keep me warm. Since I also hate tights, I find wearing them with high boots is the perfect compromise.

If I'm feeling minimal, I'll opt for a simple navy roll neck dress, like the Raey one I'm wearing in the picture, but I also love colour and print, which is when I turn to my striped Chloe dress (also pictured), which I bought three years ago.

Having made the mistake of buying cheap knitwear that hasn't lasted more than a couple of winter seasons, I now make sure I purchase items made of natural fabrics that I know will last, such as wool and cashmere.

Plus, I always make sure I give my knitted dresses a once over with my debobbler at the start of every Winter.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So, I've made it clear that I'm a little obsessed with the knitwear, and I'm always on the lookout for my next purchase. Here are my favourite right now.

Shop knitted dresses

Christopher Esber, Blue Merino Wool-Cashmere Maxi Dress £620 at Harrods