I’m calling it, square toe biker boots are set to be autumn's biggest boot trend

I saw a quote recently that said “autumn fashion is just wearing boots with your summer dresses and calling it a day.” Now, while I would never dare to narrow down the autumn trends quite so much, there is something to be said for getting extra miles from your favourite summer dresses by reworking them with a pair of hardworking boots.

And, while this season there are so many chic trending boot styles to choose from, from cowboy boots to classic knee-highs , there’s one boot style I’m spotting all the cool girls wearing right now and they make the perfect pairing for everything from soft boho dresses to floral midis and even sheer maxi dresses . Say hello to the square toe biker boot , an elevated take on the rugged boot style.

While our love for the biker boot is definitely nothing new (Em Rata cemented their style credentials when she stepped out in a Miu Miu pair earlier this year), in the past it’s been softer round-toe styles that have been staking a place in our wardrobes. Recently however, the humble biker boot has had a glow up and while you’ll still recognise its quintessential buckle and stirrup detailing, what you may be surprised to see is its sleeker, more structured appearance. Featuring a defined square too and minimal slouchiness, this season the biker boot is tough yet refined bringing a polished look to your autumn winter wardrobe.

I’ve already mentioned one way to style your biker boots this season, to bring a toughness to your lighter dresses and skirts, however this isn’t the only way to incorporate them into your wardrobe. The great thing about this season's chicer take on the biker boot is that they allow for even more versatility: wear with a shirt and straight leg jeans for a nod to the western trend, a blazer , vest and suede midi skirt for an on-trend office outfit . You can even pair them with shorts (yes, shorts and boots really can be worn together ) if dresses aren’t the only spring summer piece you’re not ready to part with just yet.

Plus, this season the square toe biker comes in so many different options. From classic black styles to lived-in tones of chocolate brown and tan, there are options for everyone including both ankle length boots and longer depending on how high you want to take them. If you’re ready to get on board I’ve created an edit of my favourite square toe biker boots available now, including incredible styles from Paris Texas and Sandro, so just keep scrolling to check them out…

Shop the best square toe biker boots

Dune Totoe Leather Buckle Detail Ankle Boots £180 at John Lewis

Paris Texas Roxy leather knee-high boots £635 at MyTheresa

Sandro Tall Boots with Square Toe £599 at Sandro

Mint Velvet Neutral Suede Biker Boots £189 at Mint Velvet