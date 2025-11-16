Dinny Hall Takes Us Behind the Scenes of Her Iconic Jewellery Brand

Jewellery brands are a dime a dozen nowadays, but few boast the staying power of Dinny Hall. Founded by the force-of-nature designer of the same name in 1985, the brand has been an icon of the British retail landscape for some forty years now—and is as desirable today as it has ever been.

Worn by everyone from David Bowie to Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss and Margot Robbie over the years, Dinny Hall remains a go-to for its timeless yet modern jewels, that range from effortless everyday gold pieces to luxurious diamond-studded designs. Here, the legendary, multi-award-winning woman behind the brand shares a glimpse into what goes on in her nine-to-five—as well as what lies ahead...

(Image credit: Courtesy Dinny Hall)

I can't start my morning without... A mug of Earl Grey tea in bed during the winter—those dark mornings mean I take my time getting up. Or, in the summer, I'll have a quick Cortado before heading out as fast as possible to walk my dog, Nelly.

If I’m heading to London, I plan my outfit ahead of time. Comfort, style and seasonality all come into play, as well as how easily I can move from day to evening. My thought process usually goes something like this: what bag, what shoes, what if I spill coffee (I do love a white shirt!), what jacket and what colour suits my mood today?

My go-to look for work is... A good pair of jeans by Paige, a crisp white shirt (my current favourite is Max Mara), and a Veronica Beard waistcoat or jacket. Footwear is either Rag & Bone trainers or mules with a block heel. I rarely wear dresses or skirts—separates just feel more like me. The jewellery part is always easy! I carry pieces with me everywhere, so I can make a quick change whenever I like.

At home in Norfolk, it’s a different rhythm. I get up, throw on comfy clothes, grab my Cortado and head out for a walk or a workout. My wardrobe there is full of much-loved pieces I once wore in London, some with patched elbows or a missing button—but all with stories to tell.

(Image credit: Courtesy Dinny Hall)

My absolute must-have at the office is a beetroot, apple, orange and ginger pressed juice. It's full of goodness that will keep me going through busy days of meetings.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

After work... I love stopping by the Thai massage place on Leather Lane for a foot massage. It’s the perfect way to unwind after a busy day. Then, if I’m not meeting a friend (usually at Bill Granger’s in Notting Hill), my favourite ritual is to stay at The Laslett Hotel. Showering there is an absolute pleasure, then it’s straight into bed with the TV on. Pure bliss.

Most of my ideas come from a genuine excitement about the world around me and a constant quest to notice beauty in the details. Inspiration can strike anywhere: in architecture, like doorways, turrets, or inlaid mosaics in ancient temples and cathedrals... Nature is another endless source—for example, ancient footprints in the sand, fleeting and washed away by the sea, inspired a collection called Thalassa, exploring what humans leave behind now hidden beneath the waves.

My favourite thing about my job is... Absolutely the designing of the jewellery itself, and the storytelling that surrounds each collection. I also have a real love of gemstones and gemmology; discovering and working with beautiful stones never stops inspiring me.

(Image credit: Courtesy Dinny Hall)

One of most magical moments in my career was winning Accessory Designer of the Year in 1989. I received my award from Princess Diana at the Royal Albert Hall, and I truly felt like a princess myself! I was sent so many flowers afterwards, it was unforgettable. Then came another pinch-me moment: winning the Marie Claire Jewellery Designer of the Year award in 1995. Fast-forward more than 27 years, and I’ve been honoured with several Industry awards, most recently including a Lifetime Achievement Award. It’s still a pinch-me feeling— I’ve been doing this for over 40 years, and I still love it as much as ever!

My greatest achievement has been raising my son, Lorcan, as a single mother while running my business. Balancing both has been challenging at times, but it’s also been the most rewarding experience of my life.

(Image credit: Courtesy Dinny Hall)

The biggest lesson I've learned in business? That you cannot do everything yourself. And that the people you choose to work with are just as important as the person you might choose to marry.

I’m currently working on... A collection called Cadena de Cuba, that's inspired by the vibrant energy, exoticism and boldness I associate with Cuban chains and Havana.

Next up... We’re opening a new store in Leeds, in the stunning Victorian Quarter arcade, which we’re calling our Jewel Box store. It introduces new colours, fresh visual merchandising, and a new look for Dinny Hall, reflecting our love of colour and gemstones. The collection celebrates a bolder design ethos in silver and vermeil, marking an exciting next chapter for the brand.

dinnyhall.com