I Always Switch My Signature Fragrances With the New Season—Here’s What I’m Wearing All Winter

Almost all of us switch our seasonal wardrobe out when the temperatures change, but I like to go for a different type of refresh to set me up for the winter—a new fragrance. Yes, the best perfumes for women can of course be worn year-round, but there's something about a new scent to mark the time of year that starts the season off right.

I've always had very strong scent associations—I get the slightest whiff of my mum's perfume I borrowed as a teenager and I'm immediately transported back to being in a GCSE maths lesson. That means that I like to set times of the year to a smell, almost like a fragrance soundtrack, so that I can be reminded of that time period forever. I also find that certain scents really come alive in different climates, and a hearty perfume can be the thing to perk up my mood on a grey day.

Plus, there's damp and chilly weather to contend with. I often turn to long-lasting perfumes to ensure my signature scent doesn't get washed off by lunchtime, but fragrance layering plays a big part too. And with Black Friday fragrance deals kicking off, now is a great time to invest in the perfume you've long been coveting and know you will wear on repeat for months. I've found my top seasonal picks at The Perfume Shop with savings of up to 50%—a saving so good I can even get some early Christmas shopping done whilst I'm at it.

My seasonal perfume selects

Marc Jacobs Dot £41.99 at The Perfume Shop Dot has been a staple in my collection for over a decade and I haven't become bored of it yet. Whilst Daisy is a typically summery scent, I prefer Dot's honeysuckle and red berry notes that provide a richer scent profile for the colder months. It also makes for the perfect transitional perfume thanks to the jasmine and coconut water notes that work year-round. Calvin Klein CK One £32.99 at The Perfume Shop I'm a huge sucker for CK One, and despite its clean finish, I prefer it for winter wear than summer. The musky base notes give it a comforting feel, and it makes a nice change from gourmand perfumes typically associated with winter. Gucci Bamboo £44.99 at The Perfume Shop I love the packaging of this perfume, but its real selling point is the sandalwood base notes. Bamboo has a hearty feel without being sweet or powdery, which makes it my evening scent of choice for winter. Issey Miyake L'Eau d'Issey £44.99 at The Perfume Shop L'Eau d'Issey is by far one of the longest lasting fragrances I own. It lingers for days, which is always welcome in the winter. Although the light floral top notes sound summery, the combination with woody base notes makes this a cold weather scent to me. It's uplifting but comforting, which is just what I like at this time of year. Lancôme La Vie Est Belle Elixir £59.99 at The Perfume Shop This is my top pick for perfume gifting. It has a universally appealing, feminine finish with fruity, floral and cacao notes without being too sweet. I associate berries with the festive season, which makes La Vie Est Belle Elixir ideal for opening and wearing on Christmas Day.