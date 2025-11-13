I Always Switch My Signature Fragrances With the New Season—Here’s What I’m Wearing All Winter
From hearty gourmands to sophisticated woody notes
Almost all of us switch our seasonal wardrobe out when the temperatures change, but I like to go for a different type of refresh to set me up for the winter—a new fragrance. Yes, the best perfumes for women can of course be worn year-round, but there's something about a new scent to mark the time of year that starts the season off right.
I've always had very strong scent associations—I get the slightest whiff of my mum's perfume I borrowed as a teenager and I'm immediately transported back to being in a GCSE maths lesson. That means that I like to set times of the year to a smell, almost like a fragrance soundtrack, so that I can be reminded of that time period forever. I also find that certain scents really come alive in different climates, and a hearty perfume can be the thing to perk up my mood on a grey day.
Plus, there's damp and chilly weather to contend with. I often turn to long-lasting perfumes to ensure my signature scent doesn't get washed off by lunchtime, but fragrance layering plays a big part too. And with Black Friday fragrance deals kicking off, now is a great time to invest in the perfume you've long been coveting and know you will wear on repeat for months. I've found my top seasonal picks at The Perfume Shop with savings of up to 50%—a saving so good I can even get some early Christmas shopping done whilst I'm at it.
My seasonal perfume selects
Dot has been a staple in my collection for over a decade and I haven't become bored of it yet. Whilst Daisy is a typically summery scent, I prefer Dot's honeysuckle and red berry notes that provide a richer scent profile for the colder months. It also makes for the perfect transitional perfume thanks to the jasmine and coconut water notes that work year-round.
L'Eau d'Issey is by far one of the longest lasting fragrances I own. It lingers for days, which is always welcome in the winter. Although the light floral top notes sound summery, the combination with woody base notes makes this a cold weather scent to me. It's uplifting but comforting, which is just what I like at this time of year.
This is my top pick for perfume gifting. It has a universally appealing, feminine finish with fruity, floral and cacao notes without being too sweet. I associate berries with the festive season, which makes La Vie Est Belle Elixir ideal for opening and wearing on Christmas Day.
Amelia is currently Acting Junior Shopping Editor at Marie Claire UK. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends and a focus on quality over quantity, she is very clued up on the best products and brands on the market. She previously worked as a senior writer for woman&home, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events.