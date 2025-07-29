The One: How the Chanel 25 Denim Handbag Became an Instant Icon

Hot new designer handbag releases are a dime a dozen nowadays, but only a small minority boast serious sartorial staying power—and of these, even fewer will ever reach true cult status.

The Chanel 25 handbag, however, has been destined for greatness since its very first outing. Debuted during the maison's Spring/Summer 2025 show in Paris, it had the star-studded front row and industry insiders in an unprecedented state of excitement the moment it hit the runway—and immediately flew straight to the top of luxury lovers' wish-lists the world over.

It's not hard to understand why. Featuring Chanel's signature quilting, braided chain, and legendary logo hardware, it's an instantly recognisable ode to the fashion house's design codes, but reimagined in a fresh formulation with novel appeal.

Its slouchy shape, hobo design, bucket-style close and multiple pockets ensure the Chanel 25 is as functional as it fashion-forward. Offered in three sizes, it's designed to be a stylish companion in all aspects of daily life—and genuinely capacious enough to fulfil its promise.

(Image credit: Future/ Turi Lovik Kirknes)

Little wonder that the eternally globe-trotting superstars Dua Lipa and Jennie from Blackpink were chosen as faces of the Chanel 25. As the former so aptly puts it: "I'm obsessed with this bag. It's the perfect kind of bag for me as someone who's always on the move and likes to carry around everything, especially because it's got these great pockets for all my favourite things. There's a place for my books, a place for my sunglasses, maybe a notebook or two, and even a place for my crystals. It's just the perfect everyday bag!"

Others clearly agree, as the Chanel 25 handbag has been spotted gracing the arms of the stylish women everywhere since its official release in March 2025—be it to run everyday errands, head to a high-powered job, or even as the ultimate travel carry-on. Much like the modern woman herself, this is a bag that can truly do it all.

(Image credit: Future/ Turi Lovik Kirknes)

Fresh fabrications of this new handbag icon are set to be released every season—a fact that will no doubt serve only to intensify its appeal. But, for now, there's one style that has captured the zeitgeist above all: the Chanel 25 in washed blue denim.

The epitome of effortless elegance, it sees the once-humble fabric elevated to the highest levels of chic, and lends the handbag a certain unexpected edge. A masterclass in casual luxury if ever we've seen it—and one that's proving incredibly hard to resist.

Credit: Chanel 25 Small Handbag in washed denim & gold-tone metal, £4,560 at Chanel.com.