The best of Sézane's new in section—6 transitional outfits from our favourite French brand

It's no secret: I'm obsessed with Sézane. And, I'm not the only one. Since moving to Paris in the summer of 2023, I've witnessed people travelling far and wide to join the snaking queue around its flagship Saint-Fiacre apartment.
Easily, one of my favourite French brands, when people ask me where to shop when visiting Paris, Sézane is the first place I recommend. Yes, there are plenty of Parisian brands to explore but knowing how to navigate the myriad of independent brands and vintage shops that line the streets can be daunting to well-seasoned shoppers. That's why having a reliable go-to is the way forward.
Boasting competitive pricing, a B Corp accreditation and IMHO quality rivalling its high fashion competitors, this is a brand to invest in for staples and beyond. It also has the Royal seal of approval with the Princess of Wales choosing it for several special occasions.
Since the beginning of the year, Sézane has offered a new capsule every Sunday, including on-trend pieces and French-style staples—we're looking at you Breton, trench coats and lots of denim. Much-coveted pieces include; the sell-out—and worn by many tastemakers—Clyde trench coat (in four hues, no less), the Will jacket and the Pippa dress.
As a fashion editor, I'm accustomed to checking their new releases frequently and have scoped out the styles that I think will be popular. As we know, the good weather on our shores can be short-lived, and before we know it, temperatures will be cooling down. With that in mind, I've considered pieces that will carry forth into the transitional season. Continue reading for six outfits to wear from now until autumn—and again come 2025.
1. Tank Top and Silk Bias Skirt
2. Scooped Tank Top and Leopard Print Trousers
3. Wrap Midi Dress and Crossover Sandals
4. Broderie Anglaise Mini Dress and Knee High Boots
5. Suede Jacket and Tailored Trousers
6. Sandy Full Skirt Co-ord
Avalon Afriyie is a British Freelance Fashion Editor and Storyteller based in Paris, France.
