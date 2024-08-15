The best of Sézane's new in section—6 transitional outfits from our favourite French brand

It's no secret: I'm obsessed with Sézane. And, I'm not the only one. Since moving to Paris in the summer of 2023, I've witnessed people travelling far and wide to join the snaking queue around its flagship Saint-Fiacre apartment.

Easily, one of my favourite French brands, when people ask me where to shop when visiting Paris, Sézane is the first place I recommend. Yes, there are plenty of Parisian brands to explore but knowing how to navigate the myriad of independent brands and vintage shops that line the streets can be daunting to well-seasoned shoppers. That's why having a reliable go-to is the way forward.

Boasting competitive pricing, a B Corp accreditation and IMHO quality rivalling its high fashion competitors, this is a brand to invest in for staples and beyond. It also has the Royal seal of approval with the Princess of Wales choosing it for several special occasions.

Since the beginning of the year, Sézane has offered a new capsule every Sunday, including on-trend pieces and French-style staples—we're looking at you Breton, trench coats and lots of denim. Much-coveted pieces include; the sell-out—and worn by many tastemakers—Clyde trench coat (in four hues, no less), the Will jacket and the Pippa dress.

As a fashion editor, I'm accustomed to checking their new releases frequently and have scoped out the styles that I think will be popular. As we know, the good weather on our shores can be short-lived, and before we know it, temperatures will be cooling down. With that in mind, I've considered pieces that will carry forth into the transitional season. Continue reading for six outfits to wear from now until autumn—and again come 2025.

1. Tank Top and Silk Bias Skirt

SezaneTank top
Sézane Marcelo Top

Sezane Sandy Skirt
Sézane Sandy Skirt

Sezane Clyde Trench Coat
Sézane Clyde Trench Coat

Sezane Justine Basket
Sézane Justine Basket

2. Scooped Tank Top and Leopard Print Trousers

Sezane
Sézane Juan Top

Sezane leopard print trousers
Sézane Ciara Trousers

Sezane basket bag
Sézane Romie Basket

3. Wrap Midi Dress and Crossover Sandals

Sezane Pippa dress
Sézane Pippa Dress

Sezane Adeline Low Sandals
Sézane Adeline Low Sandals

4. Broderie Anglaise Mini Dress and Knee High Boots

Sezane Caprice dress
Sézane Caprice Dress

Sezane Farrow Bag
Sézane Farrow Bag

Sézane boots
Sézane Amandine Boots

5. Suede Jacket and Tailored Trousers

Sezane suede jacket
Sézane Will Jacket

Sezane Alice Hoops
Sézane Alice Hoops

Sezane Giacomo Trousers
Sézane Giacomo Trousers

Sezane python print bag
Sézane Farrow Mini Bag

Sezane

Sézane Lenny Low Mules

6. Sandy Full Skirt Co-ord

Sezane Lelio Top
Sézane Lelio Top

Sezane Sophie Skirt
Sézane Sophie Skirt

Sezane sandals
Sézane Annabelle Low Sandals

