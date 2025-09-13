Those who prefer their clothes bright, bold, patterned and striped will most likely already be familiar with Maria De La Orden, the Spanish-born, Paris-based fashion designer whose eclectic aesthetic has made her a much-loved source of style inspiration on Instagram.

But the businesswoman has been busy with much more besides sharing her unique ensembles with her 300,000-plus followers... In 2018, Maria De La Orden founded La Veste alongside fellow tastemaker and stylist Blanca Miró, before launching her eponymous brand one year later—and both have been going from strength to strength practically ever since.

With both brands, De La Orden sidesteps trends entirely, instead offering vintage-inspired, responsibly-made, distinctive pieces in limited quantities that spark joy and celebrate individuality above all else. To celebrate the just-dropped Autumn/Winter 2025 collections—as well as a possible London store on the horizon—the designer pulls back the curtain on her vibrant, colourful world, and shares her inspirations, daily rituals, and what goes on in her nine-to-five...

(Image credit: courtesy maria de la orden)

I can't start my morning without... My breakfast. It's always the same: avocado toast and coffee.

When I get dressed... I usually start with one key piece I really like and then build the rest of the outfit around it. But for a special occasion, I like to try things on in advance.

My work essentials are... My phone, my notebook, and my board where I pin ideas and inspirations.

At the end of the day, I look forward to... Having dinner with my kids, putting them to bed, and of course enjoying some dark chocolate.

(Image credit: courtesy maria de la orden)

Honestly, I find inspiration everywhere... From art exhibitions and les puces (flea markets), to vintage films and books. I like to collect impressions and references and then start shaping them into a story that becomes a collection.

Our annual trip to India is always an incredible source of ideas, especially through the beautiful patterns we discover there. For this Autumn/Winter collection, though, I was particularly inspired by the countryside—especially the British countryside during a trip to the Cotswolds. You’ll see that reflected in the tweeds, checks, and velvets that run through the collection.

The La Veste woman is... Fun and different, while the Maria De La Orden Studio woman is more classic—but always with a twist.

(Image credit: courtesy maria de la orden)

I truly love my job... The best part is designing—bringing ideas to life and seeing them transform into real pieces.

There have been many highlights in my career so far... But a standout was our La Veste collaboration with Gucci [in 2022]. That was a real pinch-me moment.

My biggest career achievements? Growing my brands, opening stores, and building a great team around me that makes it all possible.

Learning how to delegate and trust others has been the most important lesson I've learned in business so far.

(Image credit: courtesy maria de la orden)

Currently, I'm working on... The Autumn/Winter 2026 collection for my namesake brand. Recently, I found a lot of inspiration at an exhibition in Madrid at the Museo del Traje, and in an Yves Saint Laurent book I’ve been revisiting. Both have sparked some exciting directions for the collection.

This year, were planning... For a Maria De La Orden store in London, which is very exciting. Nothing is finalised yet, but we’re actively looking in the Notting Hill area and hope to open by September 2026. For La Veste, we also have a big milestone coming up: a collaboration with Monoprix that will launch in October.

(Image credit: courtesy maria de la orden)

