Hailey Bieber's pregnancy style is chic, chic, chic. Here’s how to recreate it

We’ve been waiting patiently for Hailey Bieber to make her style comeback since announcing her pregnancy via instagram in May of this year and this weekend we were finally put out of our misery. Heading out with husband Justin in New York not once but three times, she opted for three ultra chic bump-friendly looks and they're so good, I’m going to be saving them to my Pinterest board even though I’m not expecting.

Showing just how much of a style chameleon she can be, each outfit had a very different vibe and offered a fresh take on pregnancy dressing. From smart tailoring to effortless eveningwear and even a sheer lace number reminiscent of Rihanna’s pregnancy style, Hailey proved there really are no rules when it comes to dressing a growing bump.

If you want to recreate the looks yourself, I've pulled together an edit of just who Hailey's actually been wearing, as well as a few alternatives that look just as good. Plus, the great thing is, while these outfits are ideal if you're looking for pregnancy outfit inspiration, all of the pieces Hailey's wearing are actually non-maternity clothes, so they're also perfect if you're just looking to refresh your summer wardrobe too. Keep scrolling to see for yourself...

Tonal Dressing

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tonal dressing is a failsafe way to ensure your outfit looks put together so it’s not surprising that Hailey has pulled the trend through to her pregnancy style. Take note of the way she's combined different textures through her accessories to add interest to her look, while the layering of an oversized blazer by Magda Butrym and fitted dress by LaQuan Smith creates contrast between the proportions to flatter her figure.

Fluid Drapery

(Image credit: Getty Images)

My favourite of all three looks, this silky mini dress from Phoebe Philo is just perfection, whether you’re pregnant or not. The fluid shape effortlessly drapes Hailey's figure bringing a softness to the look while black accessories add a sharp, interesting contrast.

Figure Forming Lace

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The most daring of all three looks, this outfit definitely isn’t for the fashion wallflower when worn everyday but I can totally picture it looking great at upcoming summer festivals or for date night like Hailey. By sticking to a neutral black tone throughout, Hailey ensure her sheer lace custom made Alessandra Rich bodysuit feels elegant while the leather trench coat adds a layer of edginess against the feminine lace fabric.