Hailey Bieber's pregnancy style is chic, chic, chic. Here’s how to recreate it

She’s turning out look after look

Hailey Bieber Pregnancy Style wearing white satin dress listing
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Jazzria Harris
By
published

We’ve been waiting patiently for Hailey Bieber to make her style comeback since announcing her pregnancy via instagram in May of this year and this weekend we were finally put out of our misery. Heading out with husband Justin in New York not once but three times, she opted for three ultra chic bump-friendly looks and they're so good, I’m going to be saving them to my Pinterest board even though I’m not expecting. 

Showing just how much of a style chameleon she can be, each outfit had a very different vibe and offered a fresh take on pregnancy dressing. From smart tailoring to effortless eveningwear and even a sheer lace number reminiscent of Rihanna’s pregnancy style, Hailey proved there really are no rules when it comes to dressing a growing bump. 

If you want to recreate the looks yourself, I've pulled together an edit of just who Hailey's actually been wearing, as well as a few alternatives that look just as good. Plus, the great thing is, while these outfits are ideal if you're looking for pregnancy outfit inspiration, all of the pieces Hailey's wearing are actually non-maternity clothes, so they're also perfect if you're just looking to refresh your summer wardrobe too. Keep scrolling to see for yourself... 

Tonal Dressing

Hailey Bieber Pregnancy Style wearing camel dress and blazer GettyImages-2158913449

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tonal dressing is a failsafe way to ensure your outfit looks put together so it’s not surprising that Hailey has pulled the trend through to her pregnancy style. Take note of the way she's combined different textures through her accessories to add interest to her look, while the layering of an oversized blazer by Magda Butrym and fitted dress by LaQuan Smith creates contrast between the proportions to flatter her figure.

M&S Relaxed Single Breasted Blazer in Butterscotch
M&S Relaxed Single Breasted Blazer in Butterscotch

Skims Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress in Camel
Skims Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress in Camel

Arella The Label The Drop Earrings
Arella The Label The Drop Earrings

Matt & Nat Meeka Rectangle Sunglasses
Matt & Nat Meeka Rectangle Sunglasses

Courrèges Holy leather tote bag
Courrèges Holy leather tote bag

Femme LA G63 Slingback in Exotic Biscuit
Femme LA G63 Slingback in Exotic Biscuit

Fluid Drapery

Hailey Bieber Pregnancy Style wearing white satin dress GettyImages-2158916897

(Image credit: Getty Images)

My favourite of all three looks, this silky mini dress from Phoebe Philo is just perfection, whether you’re pregnant or not. The fluid shape effortlessly drapes Hailey's figure bringing a softness to the look while black accessories add a sharp, interesting contrast. 

Phoebe Philo Asymmetric Silk Satin Dress
Phoebe Philo Asymmetric Silk Satin Dress

Monica Vinader Nura Small Pebble Stud Earrings
Monica Vinader Nura Small Pebble Stud Earrings

Saint Laurent Eyewear SL 557 Sunglasses
Saint Laurent Eyewear SL 557 Sunglasses

Reis Rope Ring
Reis Rope Ring

Ferragamo Wanda Micro Patent-Leather Tote Bag
Ferragamo Wanda Micro Patent-Leather Tote Bag

Phoebe Philo Soft Square Toe Pump
Phoebe Philo Soft Square Toe Pump

Figure Forming Lace

Hailey Bieber Pregnancy Style wearing black lace bodysuit and trench coat GettyImages-2158800451

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The most daring of all three looks, this outfit definitely isn’t for the fashion wallflower when worn everyday but I can totally picture it looking great at upcoming summer festivals or for date night like Hailey. By sticking to a neutral black tone throughout, Hailey ensure her sheer lace custom made Alessandra Rich bodysuit feels elegant while the leather trench coat adds a layer of edginess against the feminine lace fabric. 

The Frankie Shop Tina faux leather trench coat
The Frankie Shop Tina faux leather trench coat

Oseree O-Lover floral lace jumpsuit
Oseree O-Lover floral lace jumpsuit

Gucci Hailey Sunglasses
Gucci Hailey Sunglasses

Charles & Keith Perline Sculptural Top Handle Bag in Black
Charles & Keith Perline Sculptural Top Handle Bag in Black

Rhode Summer Lip Case in Shortcake
Rhode Summer Lip Case in Shortcake

Saint Laurent om 110 patent leather slingback pumps
Saint Laurent om 110 patent leather slingback pumps

Jazzria Harris
Jazzria Harris
Freelance Fashion & Beauty Writer

Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.

Latest