These Are the Exact Brands to Shop If You Want to Copy Taylor Swift's Style

Taylor Swift is undoubtedly one of the most famous women in the world, with over 80 million monthly Spotify listeners and a long list of prestigious awards under her belt. Unsurprisingly, with such a vast number of fans comes an avid interest in her music, personal life and, most importantly, in this instance, her outfits. Which, luckily, we can help with.

Having been in the public eye for almost twenty years, the singer's style has evolved through the seasons and trends, much like the rest of us. Although any keen Swiftie is sure to know her looks have often corresponded with her many ‘eras’. Her 2019 album Lover, for instance, often saw the star styled in romantic bohemian looks, while the more rebellious Reputation album came alongside more all-black outfits and sharp tailoring.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, Swift's off-duty style leans modern and minimalist, often built from a handful of brands she’s known to be a big fan of. American labels like Reformation and Dôen have become staples, alongside buzzy designers such as Clio Peppiatt, Charlotte Simone, Versace and, of course, Christian Louboutin—with the star rumoured to have received over 250 custom pairs for her latest Eras tour.

Below, we’ve rounded up the fashion brands that feature most in Taylor Swift’s wardrobe, along with shopping suggestions to help you channel her ever-evolving style. Swifties, you’re welcome.

Shop Taylor Swift's favourite brands

Reformation

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Swift is known to be a regular Reformation wearer, reaching for the label on many occasions. For the US Open, she chose a red gingham dress, when promoting her Midnights album she opted for a striped knitted number, and she's known to own a number of the brand's basic pieces which she styles in a whole host of ways.

Versace

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Versace was behind a number of Swift's statement Eras Tour outfits, including this shimmery bodysuit, and she regularly wears the brand on the red carpet. While most of these pieces are custom-made for the artist, the ready-to-wear line is packed full of Taylor-approved pieces.

Clio Peppiatt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We all want to look our best at our own birthday party and Swift chose a Clio Peppiatt dress to do just that. Famous for its short hemlines and sequin-encrusted styles, any Swiftie wanting to recreate the look needn't search far.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Christian Louboutin

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Spy the red sole? No matter if she's performing on stage or popping out to dinner, Swift is regularly spotted sporting the immediately recognisable Christian Louboutins in every kind of shape and shade.

Ganni

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Ganni x New Balance trainer collab sits at the top of many fashion fans wishlist, Swift included. Here, she uses the shoe to cement her off-duty style and we don't think it will be long before she slips into Ganni clothing, too.

Oscar de la Renta

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Swift is, of course, no stranger to the red carpet and she regularly returns to Oscar de la Renta for statement gowns. This blue floral number is one of her most famous looks but the brand's spring/summer 25 collection is full of some equally as beautiful finds.

Charlotte Simone

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Swift has an outerwear collection many fashion fans would dream of and a number of Charlotte Simone styles are included. To keep demand high, the brand releases two limited quantity drops each year, so getting hold of one can be rather tricky.