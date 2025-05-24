These Are the Exact Brands to Shop If You Want to Copy Taylor Swift's Style

From her favourite party dress designer to affordable everyday basics

taylor swift favourite fashion brands
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Taylor Swift is undoubtedly one of the most famous women in the world, with over 80 million monthly Spotify listeners and a long list of prestigious awards under her belt. Unsurprisingly, with such a vast number of fans comes an avid interest in her music, personal life and, most importantly, in this instance, her outfits. Which, luckily, we can help with.

Having been in the public eye for almost twenty years, the singer's style has evolved through the seasons and trends, much like the rest of us. Although any keen Swiftie is sure to know her looks have often corresponded with her many ‘eras’. Her 2019 album Lover, for instance, often saw the star styled in romantic bohemian looks, while the more rebellious Reputation album came alongside more all-black outfits and sharp tailoring.

Taylor Swift attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, Swift's off-duty style leans modern and minimalist, often built from a handful of brands she’s known to be a big fan of. American labels like Reformation and Dôen have become staples, alongside buzzy designers such as Clio Peppiatt, Charlotte Simone, Versace and, of course, Christian Louboutin—with the star rumoured to have received over 250 custom pairs for her latest Eras tour.

Below, we’ve rounded up the fashion brands that feature most in Taylor Swift’s wardrobe, along with shopping suggestions to help you channel her ever-evolving style. Swifties, you’re welcome.

Shop Taylor Swift's favourite brands

Reformation

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are seen at the 2024 US Open

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Swift is known to be a regular Reformation wearer, reaching for the label on many occasions. For the US Open, she chose a red gingham dress, when promoting her Midnights album she opted for a striped knitted number, and she's known to own a number of the brand's basic pieces which she styles in a whole host of ways.

Loula Linen Dress Es
Reformation
Loula Linen Dress Es

Raelynn Knit Top
Reformation
Raelynn Knit Top

Cary Low Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
Reformation
Cary Low Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans

Versace

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Versace bodysuit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Versace was behind a number of Swift's statement Eras Tour outfits, including this shimmery bodysuit, and she regularly wears the brand on the red carpet. While most of these pieces are custom-made for the artist, the ready-to-wear line is packed full of Taylor-approved pieces.

Charms Chain Belt
Versace
Charms Chain Belt

Versace, Medusa 95 Draped Gown
Versace
Medusa 95 Draped Gown

Tribute Medusa Stud Earrings
Versace
Tribute Medusa Stud Earrings

Clio Peppiatt

Taylor Swift wears Clio Peppiatt black sequin dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We all want to look our best at our own birthday party and Swift chose a Clio Peppiatt dress to do just that. Famous for its short hemlines and sequin-encrusted styles, any Swiftie wanting to recreate the look needn't search far.

Lucina Embellished Stretch-Mesh Mini Dress
CLIO PEPPIATT
Lucina Embellished Stretch-Mesh Mini Dress

Midas Embellished Stretch-Tulle Mini Dress
CLIO PEPPIATT
Midas Embellished Stretch-Tulle Mini Dress

Olivine Cropped Scalloped Embellished Crepe Top
CLIO PEPPIATT
Olivine Cropped Scalloped Embellished Crepe Top

Christian Louboutin

Taylor Swift black dress Louboutins

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Spy the red sole? No matter if she's performing on stage or popping out to dinner, Swift is regularly spotted sporting the immediately recognisable Christian Louboutins in every kind of shape and shade.

Miss Sabina 85 Patent-Leather Sandals
CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN
Miss Sabina 85 Patent-Leather Sandals

O Condora 85 Patent-Leather Slingback Sandals
CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN
O Condora 85 Patent-Leather Slingback Sandals

Jane Mule
Christian Louboutin
Jane Mule

Ganni

Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller arrive at the studio on October 03, 2023 in New York City

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Ganni x New Balance trainer collab sits at the top of many fashion fans wishlist, Swift included. Here, she uses the shoe to cement her off-duty style and we don't think it will be long before she slips into Ganni clothing, too.

GANNI, Ganni X New Balance T500 Sneakers
GANNI
Ganni X New Balance T500 Sneakers

Printed Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
GANNI
Printed Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt

Red Crinkled Check Taffeta Dress
GANNI
Red Crinkled Check Taffeta Dress

Oscar de la Renta

Taylor Swift attends the "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" Concert Movie World Premiere at AMC in Oscar De La Renta blue gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Swift is, of course, no stranger to the red carpet and she regularly returns to Oscar de la Renta for statement gowns. This blue floral number is one of her most famous looks but the brand's spring/summer 25 collection is full of some equally as beautiful finds.

Ruffled Wool-Blend Crepe Mini Dress
OSCAR DE LA RENTA
Ruffled Wool-Blend Crepe Mini Dress

Gold-Tone Crystal Earrings
OSCAR DE LA RENTA
Gold-Tone Crystal Earrings

Floral-Print Guipure Lace Gown
OSCAR DE LA RENTA
Floral-Print Guipure Lace Gown

Charlotte Simone

Taylor Swift looks on prior to a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans wearing red charlotte simone coat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Swift has an outerwear collection many fashion fans would dream of and a number of Charlotte Simone styles are included. To keep demand high, the brand releases two limited quantity drops each year, so getting hold of one can be rather tricky.

Naomi Leopard Print Caramel Longline Coat
CHARLOTTE SIMONE
Naomi Leopard Print Caramel Longline Coat

Minnie
Charlotte Simone
Minnie Jacket

Charlotte Simone Penny Suede Jacket
Free People
Charlotte Simone Penny Suede Jacket

Lauren Cunningham
Lauren Cunningham
Contributor

Lauren Cunningham is a freelance fashion and beauty editor covering runway reviews, fashion news, shopping galleries and deep-dive features. 

