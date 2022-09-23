Trending:

Kendall Jenner just proved that this autumnal dress trend is here to stay

    If the fashion Week runways can be viewed as any indication, denim is definitely having a moment right now.  Over the last week, we’ve seen designers including Masha Popova, Knwls and Bluemarine, debut collections reworking the classic fabrication. From maxi dresses with elaborate trains to distressed minis that feature prints, denim is proving to be an extremely versatile option for designers at the moment. The material has certainly shed its previous, jean-only connotations.

    denim dresses take the runway at S/S 23 fashion week

    L-R: Bluemarine, Masha Popova, Knwls

    Kendall Jenner also seems to agree, as the model was just spotted out in New York, dressed in an indigo denim midi dress. The figure-hugging number featured visible seams and contrast stitching to create a corset-like effect. Jenner paired the dress alongside black knee-high boots to create the perfect autumnally-appropriate look.

    Kendall Jenner wears a denim dress and sunglasses in New York

    Although denim dresses may not have historically been considered the most fashion-forward item, it seems the perception of the humble jean dress is certainly beginning to change. While for some (myself included) denim dresses might remind you of your childhood, designers globally are working to give the look an overhaul and reinstate the denim dress as a cool girl’s item of choice.

     

    Don’t believe us? Further proving the denim dress’s stylish status, actress Jodie Turner-Smith just wore an denim gown on the red carpet at The Venice Film Festival. It seems the item is here to stay.

    Want to try this trending look? Keep scrolling to shop denim dresses below.

    Shop Denim Dresses:

    Draped denim maxi dress, £795 | Alexander Wang
    One of the closest versions we could find to Kendall’s dress. This Alexander Wang maxi also includes the visible seams and exposed stitching seen in Kendall’s iterations.

    Sleeveless denim dress, £470,  £192 | Diesel 
    Darker wash denim will automatically look more polished as it gives off a dressier vibe. We love this button-front dress, which also happens to be on sale.

    Sleeveless denim midi dress,  £550 | Victoria Beckham
    Much like Kendall’s iteration, this denim dress feels elevated and sophisticated. It definitely transcends the casual dresscode associated with jeans.

     Sleeveless Denim Mini Dress, £65 | & Other Stories
    For a casual take on the trend, this pinafore dress by & Other Stories is a great option and works as a layering piece for autumn too.

    Asymmetric denim halterneck mini dress, £191 | Marques’ Almeida
    A summer-appropriate denim mini. This dress would perfectly fit in the S/S23 trend we saw on the runway.

