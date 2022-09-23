Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

You heard it here first.

If the fashion Week runways can be viewed as any indication, denim is definitely having a moment right now. Over the last week, we’ve seen designers including Masha Popova, Knwls and Bluemarine, debut collections reworking the classic fabrication. From maxi dresses with elaborate trains to distressed minis that feature prints, denim is proving to be an extremely versatile option for designers at the moment. The material has certainly shed its previous, jean-only connotations.

Kendall Jenner also seems to agree, as the model was just spotted out in New York, dressed in an indigo denim midi dress. The figure-hugging number featured visible seams and contrast stitching to create a corset-like effect. Jenner paired the dress alongside black knee-high boots to create the perfect autumnally-appropriate look.

Although denim dresses may not have historically been considered the most fashion-forward item, it seems the perception of the humble jean dress is certainly beginning to change. While for some (myself included) denim dresses might remind you of your childhood, designers globally are working to give the look an overhaul and reinstate the denim dress as a cool girl’s item of choice.

Don’t believe us? Further proving the denim dress’s stylish status, actress Jodie Turner-Smith just wore an denim gown on the red carpet at The Venice Film Festival. It seems the item is here to stay.

