Rihanna's Saint Laurent Summer Dress is a Masterclass in Cool, Comfy Maternity Style
The perfect heatwave outfit (whether you have a bump or not)
Rihanna is no stranger to a street style snap. The singer-turned-beauty-mogul is regularly spotted in effortlessly cool looks that marry luxe labels with a practical flair—she is pregnant with her third child, after all. But her latest LA appearance has caught the eye of many a fashion fan, shooting straight to the top of summer style moodboards everywhere thanks to her chic sundress, classic trainers, and throw-on baseball cap ensemble.
The star of the show? A ruffled, strapless cotton dress from Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, which has already sold out in most sizes on both Net-a-Porter and the brand’s own site. Now that Rihanna has come out a fan, any remaining stock isn’t likely to last long.
So why all the buzz? Beyond the fact that it’s crafted from 100% cotton—a summer essential—and comes in that perennially popular beige tone, it’s the versatility that really sets this dress apart. Style it with strappy metallic sandals and a clutch for an elevated evening look, or do as Rihanna does: keep it casual with trainers, a cap, and a roomy everyday bag (hers is Schiaparelli’s latest gym bag, available exclusively in-store).
As for the footwear, she's wearing the new-season Puma Speedcatsin brown suede—a revived ‘90s style that’s fast becoming a go-to for women who favour comfort and cool. Below, the key pieces to recreate the look.
Shop Rihanna's Exact Maternity Look
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Lauren Cunningham is a freelance fashion and beauty editor covering runway reviews, fashion news, shopping galleries and deep-dive features.