Rihanna is no stranger to a street style snap. The singer-turned-beauty-mogul is regularly spotted in effortlessly cool looks that marry luxe labels with a practical flair—she is pregnant with her third child, after all. But her latest LA appearance has caught the eye of many a fashion fan, shooting straight to the top of summer style moodboards everywhere thanks to her chic sundress, classic trainers, and throw-on baseball cap ensemble.

The star of the show? A ruffled, strapless cotton dress from Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, which has already sold out in most sizes on both Net-a-Porter and the brand’s own site. Now that Rihanna has come out a fan, any remaining stock isn’t likely to last long.

(Image credit: Saint Laurent)

So why all the buzz? Beyond the fact that it’s crafted from 100% cotton—a summer essential—and comes in that perennially popular beige tone, it’s the versatility that really sets this dress apart. Style it with strappy metallic sandals and a clutch for an elevated evening look, or do as Rihanna does: keep it casual with trainers, a cap, and a roomy everyday bag (hers is Schiaparelli’s latest gym bag, available exclusively in-store).

As for the footwear, she's wearing the new-season Puma Speedcatsin brown suede—a revived ‘90s style that’s fast becoming a go-to for women who favour comfort and cool. Below, the key pieces to recreate the look.

Shop Rihanna's Exact Maternity Look

Saint Laurent Ruffle-Detail Maxi Dress £2,284 at FarFetch This cotton sundress is the kind of wardrobe staple that lends itself to endless styling possibilities—pair with heeled sandals for evening, simple flip-flops for beach days, or follow Rihanna’s lead with trusty trainers for everyday errands. Puma Speedcat "Haute Coffee/frosted Ivory" Sneakers £83 at Farfetch Expect Puma’s Speedcats to be everywhere this summer—whether you’re drawn to bold, punchy shades or prefer something more pared-back and neutral. Anine Bing Jeremy Baseball Cap £50 at Farfetch While we can’t quite make out the brand of Rihanna’s cap, any logo or slogan-emblazoned style will channel the same laidback feel. ALAÏA Click E/w Medium Leather Shoulder Bag £2,000 at Net-a-Porter The Schiaparelli gym bag might be tricky to track down, but this Alaïa option delivers the same sleek appeal. Plus, it will hold all the everyday essentials.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors