This is the chic styling trick everyone embraced at New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2023 has drawn to a close and over the last week, we have seen the best and brightest in American fashion put on a show on the global stage. Between press, buyers, influencers and industry insiders, there is no denying that fashion week attendees are certainly a chic bunch. And while NYFW is predominantly about the clothes on the runway, we couldn't help but notice what people were wearing off the runway, too.

There is a reason why street style has become such a huge part of fashion week, as often attendees can elicit just as much outfit inspiration as the models on the catwalk.

(Image credit: Getty)

This season at NYFW, we saw one trend seriously dominate amongst the street style set and that was the rise of tonal dressing. From fashion editors to celebrities and content creators, so many show-goers embraced tonal looks, opting to wear one colour head-to-toe. Whether it was a complete block colour look or different hues of the same shade, tonal dressing certainly became the go-to look for attendees outside the shows.

(Image credit: Getty)

Hannah Bronfman paired a red knitted dress alongside a red coat and red shoes at the Michael Kors show, while Emili Sindlev opted for a vibrant pink mini dress styled alongside a pink knitted jumper. Other street stylers were spotted in top-to-toe looks in shades of yellow, green, beige and more.

Not to mention, Queen Letizia and Kendall Jenner have also both experimented with the tonal dressing trend in recent weeks.

(Image credit: Getty)

Yes, tonal dressing is undeniably having a moment, and it's easy to understand why. Not only does it look incredibly chic, but tonal looks also work to elongate the body, giving the illusion of height.

Keep scrolling for the best tonal dressing inspiration we spotted this week.

Tonal dressing at New York Fashion Week: