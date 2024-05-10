Hailey Bieber has officially announced her pregnancy with her first child

2024 is the year of celebrity baby announcements, with A-listers from Sofia Richie Grainge and Adwoa Aboah, to Rooney Mara, Vanessa Hudgens and Hilary Duff leading the pack.

This week, Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber joined them, announcing the exciting news that they are expecting their first baby together.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, broke the news with a social media video showing the pair renewing their vows, featuring a close up of 27-year-old Bieber cradling a baby bump.

The news has unsurprisingly gone viral, with the post raking in over 8 million likes, and celebrities from Heidi Klum and Camila Morrone to Gigi Hadid and Suki Waterhouse sending congratulations.

"Ahhh here come the tears again", commented close friend Kendall Jenner, while Gwyneth Paltrow posted: "This is beautiful news!"

"Yay mama", added Gal Gadot, while Chrissy Teigen commented: "EEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!!!!! You are going to be an amazing amazing mommy oh boy get ready!!! So exciting so happy for you both."

Both Hailey and Justin Bieber have spoken about wanting to start a family in the past, explaining that they will do so "when the time is right".

"Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman," Justin Bieber explained to Ellen DeGeneres back in 2020. "I think she just is not ready yet, and I think that's OK. I'm going to have as many as Hailey is willing to push out. I’d love to have myself a little tribe. It's her body and whatever she wants to do.”

"I want kids so bad, but I get scared,” the Rhodes founder elaborated in a conversation with The Sunday Times last year. “It's enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can't imagine having to confront people saying things about a child.

"We can only do the best we can to raise them," she later continued. "As long as they feel loved and safe."

Huge congratulations are in order for Hailey and Justin Bieber!

We will continue to update this story.