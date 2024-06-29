It’s official, a silk headscarf is summer's new must-have accessory

Every once in a while a trend comes around so surprising it even catches us fashion editors off guard. This is exactly how I felt when I saw the first swathe of influencers wearing silk and satin head scarves popping up on my instagram feed earlier this year. Were they chic? Yes, that part was undeniable, but it wasn’t a trend I saw going mainstream anytime soon. Fast forward a few months and how wrong could I be.

Just this week, I’ve spotted a whole host of stylish celebs and influencers ditching their sun hats in favour of a slinky head scarf instead. Most recently, Beyoncé returned to instagram after nearly a month long hiatus sporting a monochrome head scarf and Miu Miu cat eye sunnies while boating in The Hamptons. And she wasn’t alone, Elsa Hosk has been rocking an array of different styles all summer long and even Kendall Jenner took to the trend wearing a printed scarf alongside her bikini in Majorca earlier this month.

If three makes a trend, this one's unstoppable as it's not just the celebs who are sporting headscarves as part of their summer holiday wardrobes. From Emili Sindlev to Lison Sebellin, all have been opting for sleek head scarves worn alongside their summer seperates and light linen dresses.

And, when you think about it, it’s no wonder the head scarf has gained sartorial appeal so quickly. Alongside offering an elevated look they also tap into many of this seasons biggest trends, from the laid-back provincial girl style to the luxe yacht girl look. Plus, if you’re heading away on holiday there’s no need to worry how you’re going to squeeze your sun hat into your already overflowing case, a head scarf simply packs flat with all your other outfits.

If you’re wondering how to tie a head scarf, look to Claudya Moreira, content creator and self dubbed queen of the scarf. In her reels she shows endless ways to wear the scarf, turning it into everything from a top to a tote bag. When it comes to the headscarf, her simple knot looks chic and sophisticated while also ensuring your scarf stays put all day.

So, now you know how to recreate the look, you probably want to get your hands on a silk scarf ASAP. To help, I've rounded up the best silk and satin head scarves to shop right now whether you’re after something bright and bold or more on the subtle side. Keep scrolling for the edit…