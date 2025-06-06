Dakota Johnson's Stylist Reveals the Secrets Behind Her Winning Red Carpet Style

At this season’s Cannes Film Festival stand out style moments were in no short supply. As is tradition, celebrities — along with their trusted stylists — pulled out all the stops, making the task of selecting just a few best-dressed attendees nearly impossible.

Yet one actress, making her Cannes debut, delivered a lineup of looks that felt anything but novice — cementing her status as one of the most memorable style stars of the event.

Arguably one of Hollywood’s best-dressed, Dakota Johnson brings a timeless appeal to fashion that feels both ethereal and effortlessly chic, yet remains grounded and relatable. Her secret weapon? Longtime stylist Kate Young.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Working in tandem to create outfits that align with Johnson's personality, Young notes that their biggest source of inspiration did not come from a specific reference, but rather from what they wanted to convey. "We started by discussing the vibe we wanted to achieve rather than creating a specific look that we could reference," she says.

Indeed, this was a remarkably successful approach, as Johnson's looks lived firmly at the top of our IG feeds throughout the entirety of the festival. From *that* bubble-gum pink dress (Young's confirmed favourite of the week), to her sleek Gucci LBD paired with Boucheron jewels, and lest we forget her 70's inspired after-party get-up where she notably surprised pal Jennifer Lawrence.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When contemplating the creation of a red carpet look — because yes, a stand-out moment involves many moving parts — one might ask the age-old question: what comes first, the dress or the jewels? For Young, it’s the dress.

"The priority is always that the fit and look feel special," she explains. "We wanted something impactful without straying too far from Dakota's everyday style. We had a few fittings ahead of time, which then led me to select the jewellery pieces after the dresses."

When it came to jewellery, Boucheron's timeless designs were an obvious choice. "I love Boucheron's jewellery because I think they achieve really innovative designs while maintaining the highest quality and standards," says Young. "They are perfect for the red carpet because they don't look like anything else."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Complementing each look with a specific statement piece, Young sought to select pieces that would blend with each Gucci gown, without taking from Johnson's all-around glamorous look. This included pavé set earrings, hair jewels, and ornate rings from Boucheron's high jewellery collection.

All of which worked in unison with Johnson's radiant demeanour. As Young advises, "The most important thing is making sure the fit is right and you feel comfortable in the look; people can tell if you don't feel like yourself."