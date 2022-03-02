Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

I’ll be honest, I can’t get enough of that Rihanna maternity style, but sadly not everyone agrees with me. Ever since the singer announced her pregnancy last month, there has been no end of negative comments – often from women – about her revealing outfits.

Rihanna opened up about her body confidence during pregnancy, and how this translates into her outfit choices.

She told Refinery29: ‘Right now, I’m really into pushing the idea of sexy. When women get pregnant, society tends to make it feel like you hide, hide your sexy, and that you’re not sexy right now [but] you’ll get back there and I don’t believe that shit.’

So the expectant mother has been proudly showing off her bump in the past few weeks. There was the iconic pink Chanel puffer jacket she wore for her pregnancy announcement. She wore it unbuttoned to reveal her bump, which was adorned with body jewellery.

In February, she attended a Fenty Beauty launch in a backless halterneck sequin top which matched her sequin jeans – and partner A$AP Rocky’s outfit also.

Currently, the entrepreneur is at Paris Fashion Week, and grabbing headlines with her outfits, which included a latex dress and shearling coat at the Off-White show, and a sheer nightie dress at Dior. The latter she paired with PVC boots and chunky silver jewellery.

This the look that possibly caused the most controversy so far, with critics telling her to ‘keep it for your boyfriend’ and ‘hide it away’ amongst other lovely comments.

Luckily, RiRi isn’t letting these dim her shine, and I can’t wait to see which other looks she serves up. After all, why shouldn’t she proudly bare her bump if she wants to? Just because a woman is pregnant doesn’t mean she should hide away (we’re in the 21st, not the 16th century as some people should be reminded), or compromise on her signature style.

