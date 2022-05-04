Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

There are pros and cons to wearing non maternity outfits during your pregnancy. The biggest pro is of course saving money while being able to make good use of your existing wardrobe, however, the con is that this rule doesn’t apply to everything you own.

For example, jeans and other trousers are just not going to cut it anymore – and this is where maternity clothes come in.

I’m currently seven months pregnant and I knew from the get-go that I didn’t want to compromise on my style or spend loads on items I might not wear again – even if I were to have a second baby, I might be in my third trimester during a different season, thus making maternity summer dresses pointless.

So I set about looking at my existing wardrobe and seeing what I could make work vs. what I had to park for a few months. Luckily, I am a big dress wearer, and particularly love floaty styles and knitted dresses in winter, both of which could easily fit my growing bump.

Other wardrobe basics I found worked were oversized shirts and jumpers, as well as jumpsuits and blazers. Quite a few pregnant women have gotten in touch with me on Instagram asking me ‘how can I wear non-maternity clothes while pregnant?’, so I thought I’d share my top picks here.

These are all items you can buy now and wear during your pregnancy, but also cherish for long after your baby’s born.

The best non maternity outfits

Non maternity outfits: The shirt dress

The shirt dress is a wardrobe staple regardless of whether you’re expecting or not, but it’s one that I’ve definitely worn more with the bump. This style tends to come oversized anyway, so it should be easy to wear going into your third trimester.

Premium Lyocell Oversized Midi Shirt Dress – £55.30 at Warehouse

This shirt dress is one of the most flattering I’ve found, and as it’s oversized already, you don’t even need to go a size up when buying it. View Deal

Sleeve Detail Midi Shirt Dress – £120 at Boden

You don’t always have to go for an oversized style. I went a size up in this linen dress from Boden, and have worn it with the belt above the bump. Post baby, I’ll use it to accentuate my newfound waist again. View Deal

Non maternity outfits: The oversized shirt

I know I keep banging on about the oversized look, but it really is one of my favourites. In normal times, I think it looks incredibly chic and makes an item look more expensive than it is. In bump times, it’s just a comfortable basic.

DEIJI STUDIOS + NET SUSTAIN The 03 pinstriped linen pajama set – £219 at Net-A-Porter

Sustainable loungewear brand Deiji Studios serves up excellent linen PJ sets, and this one is super comfy. I went for my usual size, and wore the shorts over and under the bump, it all comes down to personal preference. View Deal

Linen oversize shirt – £49.99 at Mango

This is such a great colour for spring/summer. You can wear it over a straight cream maxi skirt, preferable in a fabric with a little give, such as jersey. View Deal

This gorgeous Del Moment wave shirt isn’t strictly oversized, however if you want to serve Rihanna vibes, I really love opening up your shirt buttons over the belly to expose it. This look isn’t for the faint-hearted though, and it does also work with a high waisted skirt underneath so you can give a little bit less of a glimpse.

Non maternity outfits: The jumpsuit

You don’t have to go with the standard pregnancy denim dungarees to enjoy jumpsuits during those nine months. I have knitted and oversized ones that I’ve managed to wear throughout, or you can opt for a wide leg style like the above Cos one, which could absolutely pass off as a dress.

V-NECK WIDE LEG JUMPSUIT – £89 at COS

I have so much love for this jumpsuit and how much space it gives my bump. One I will definitely carry on wearing post birth. It’s so oversized you can even get away with going a size down. View Deal

JONATHAN SIMKHAI Frankie tie-front cotton-poplin jumpsuit – £230 at The Outnet

I have a similar style to this one that saw me through the second trimester, though it’s sadly too snug now. With any belted styles, simply knot it above your bump, for a modern take on regency style. View Deal

Non maternity outfits: The floaty dress

My love for floaty dresses knows no bounds, and they’ve served me well during my pregnancy. Now that the weather is (hopefully) getting warmer, opt for lightweight, breathable fabrics such as silk and linen. Word of advice when wearing silk: do wear a bra and maternity pads if you can. I found out the hard way that colostrum leaks are definitely a thing, and that dry cleaning is the only way to get rid of the stains.

ASCENO Rhodes bamboo-satin maxi dress – £496 at MatchesFashion

The above ASCENO beauty comes in an array of colours, and standard sizes S/M or M/L, meaning you’ve got plenty of room regardless of the size of your bump. It’s a handy style for hiding your news in your first trimester too. View Deal

ISLA ORGANIC TIERED SKIRT MIDI DRESS – £85 at French Connection

If you’re after a dress that’s a tad more fitting, this style is a good compromise. It has the floaty skirt element to it, but a shirred bodice to give you some support and definition at the bust, without suffocating you. View Deal

Non maternity outfits: The A-line dress

A-line styles are a great option for the office, since they’re a little more tailored than floaty styles, so give off a more polished look. Finding the right size for you is a bit trial and error, I went for my usual size, but then my breasts haven’t grown too much, so depending on your bust size, you might want to go a size or two up, which will still fit post pregnancy, with or without a belt.

TALLIN MOSS GREEN ORGANIC HEAVY WEAVE LINEN MAXI DRESS – £345 at Asceno

If dealing with a fabric that doesn’t stretch, such as linen, I recommend going a size or two up. Don’t be afraid to depart from your usual size when you’re not pregnant – remember oversized looks chic, and can be tailored with a belt. View Deal

Tie-Strap Trapeze Mini Dress – £52 at Abercrombie & Fitch

Your body temperature tends to go up in pregnancy, so I’m adding this tie strep mini dress to my basket for when it gets a bit hotter before my due date. View Deal

Non maternity outfits: The knitted dress

Lastly, another maternity staple for me has to be the knitted dress. I wore countless long-sleeved styles this winter, which have evolved with my bump. There are plenty of cool sleeveless styles for summer too, and they’re a great option if you want a fitted look to show off your gorgeous body. Pro tip: try and rotate those wears as much as you can so the dress doesn’t lose its shape too much.

Knit openwork sweater – £49.99 at Mango

The perfect dress for summer. I’d recommend staying true to size in your first and second trimester but going a size up for your third. View Deal