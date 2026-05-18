I'll be the first to admit that I spend a significant amount of time caring for the skin on my face, but this doesn't often extend to other parts of my body in quite the same way—including my scalp. That was, until I discovered Hydrafacial's Keravive treatment, which is essentially a heavy-duty facial for your scalp.

If you're pining for enviably full and healthy hair, scalp care is an unmissable step in your routine. And although scalp oils and specialist shampoos can go a long way, it's scalp treatments that will provide the best instant and lasting results.

You might be familiar with the much-raved-about Hydrafacial treatment for the skin, which is famed for the enviable glow and smoothness it provides, but you can now deliver the same results to your scalp, too. Designed to smooth skin, reduce itching and irritation, reduce hair loss and thinning, and make hair look and feel thicker and fuller, there are some big promises. Following my visit to Hydrafacial's flagship location, I can attest to how effective this treatment really is.

What is the Hydrafacial Keravive Treatment?

"Keravive by Hydrafacial is a scalp peptide treatment clinically proven to help reduce hair thinning and stimulate the hair’s natural ability to grow hair," as the clinic explains. It uses the same machine and technology as the original Hydrafacial, which involves a small handheld suction-like device that exfoliates, cleanses, and hydrates in one.

(Image credit: Amelia Yeomans)

It removes buildup and impurities from the scalp's surface, whilst also delivering niacinamide to protect against environmental stressors, vitamin B5 and arginine to replenish moisture and rejuvenate the scalp and hair, and the signature Keravive Peptide Complex—a blend of nourishing peptides and growth factors to support fuller, healthier-looking hair.

Best of all, it's completely non-invasive and feels like a relaxing head massage.

What happens during the Hydrafacial Keravive Treatment?

For my session at Hydrafacial's London flagship, I went straight into the treatment room where I lay down under a blanket for the practitioner to get to work. Already, this was enough to relax me.

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The full treatment consists of a round of exfoliation and removing dead skin cells and build-up from the surface of the scalp, followed by the Keravive peptide blend which is then massaged in, finished off with a red light treatment to promote hair growth and increase circulation.

It felt like a targeted head massage, with the tool worked over various parts of my hair for a full scalp treatment. Not one part of it was even remotely uncomfortable—in fact, I nearly nodded off several times.

Afterwards, you can see exactly what has come off your scalp (as shown below). If you're anything like me, you'll find this part particularly satisfying. You also get a Keravive spray to take home and use daily, which further enhances the treatment's results.

(Image credit: Amelia Yeomans)

You can choose to stack your treatment with a facial or other body options, or you can go just for Keravive. The treatment will last approximately 30-60 minutes depending on your needs and concerns.

Who is it suitable for?

The Hydrafacial Keravive Treatment is suitable for all scalp and hair types, including braids, extensions, locs, and bleached or dyed hair. Your practitioner will ask you about your scalp concerns and tailor it to you, so if you have any problem areas or places you'd like them to avoid, that won't be a problem.

How should I prepare?

There is absolutely no prep involved for this treatment—just walk into the salon. However, my practitioner told me that it's best to come with freshly washed hair if possible. This is so the treatment can reach the scalp effectively and so you can leave it on your scalp for a day or two before your next hair wash.

That being said, I arrived with day-two hair that definitely needed a wash, but it didn't affect the treatment at all. The results were just as effective, and the process didn't change.

What results can you expect?

For best results, it's recommended that you have three treatments roughly a month apart. Then, simply continue using your take-home spray and enjoy the results. Further follow-up treatments aren't essential, but you can book back in whenever you think your scalp might need them.

I noticed a huge difference in the feel of my scalp, itchiness levels, and the appearance of my hair after just one session. I left the treatment on for 24 hours before washing, and my hair felt much cleaner than usual afterwards. Typically, I double-cleanse with a detox shampoo to get everything off my scalp, but I only needed one regular shampoo to feel squeaky clean.

My hair also already feels and appears fuller, particularly around my parting and hairline. I'm only expecting this to increase with continued use of the Keravive spray.

My hair just after the treatment. (Image credit: Amelia Yeomans)

One of my favourite things about the Keravive treatment is that you can walk straight out of the salon and carry on with your day. Your hair isn't wet or greasy from the process, and it looks almost exactly the same as when you went in. That means you can have it done whenever suits you, with no hair styling necessary afterwards.

Most of all, it's one of the most relaxing treatments I've had in a while. Even without the increased benefits over time, I'd enjoy going back just for the massage-esque feeling.

Sessions typically range from £300-£500 for a single session, and you can find your nearest provider via the Hydrafacial website.