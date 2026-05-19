Medik8's Most Talked-About PDRN Serum Promises Rejuvenating Results in a Week—We Tried It to Find Out if It Actually Delivers

Medik8 has built its reputation on creating formulas that actually work. So when the brand launched its latest serum—one rooted in PDRN technology, the skin-regenerating ingredient taking over the beauty world—it felt like a development worth paying attention to. Plus, as a long-standing convert to the brand, I didn't need much convincing to put it to the test.

Building the perfect skincare routine is no small feat—and as someone who tests skincare for a living and considers themselves something of an ingredients geek, I know better than most how rarely a single formula genuinely moves the needle. But every so often, something comes along that cuts through the noise: a do-it-all formula that works across skin types and actually delivers on its promises. This, I'd argue, is one such launch. Clinical studies back it up, too—Medik8 reports visible improvement across seven skin metrics in as little as seven days.

How to apply the Medik8 Exo-PDRN Prismatic+ Serum?

This lightweight, non-sticky, runny gel-textured serum is designed to be applied morning and evening, following cleansing. Studies show it can improve the appearance of your skin in just 7 days, making it look more youthful and rejuvenated.

You do need to apply it twice daily to see those fast results, which will improve further with continued use. In fact, it can rewind the clock back years in just 28 days. Its hydrating texture sits beautifully under any other serums you choose to apply on top.

What’s so good about the Medik8 Exo-PDRN Prismatic+ Serum?

At the heart of the formula are three hero ingredients: a Triple Exosome Complex, vegan Prismatic PDRN and growth-factor mini proteins—each chosen for their ability to work at a cellular level rather than simply sitting on the skin's surface.

Exosomes, if you're not already across them, are one of skincare's more quietly revolutionary developments. Acting as cellular messengers, they instruct skin cells to repair and function as they should—a communication system that naturally slows as we age. By flooding the skin with exosomes, this serum essentially prompts it to behave younger: renewing, rejuvenating and, on the surface at least, delivering the smoother, more radiant result that tends to follow.

Typically derived from salmon DNA, PDRN is an ingredient with impressive regenerative credentials—but its efficacy hinges entirely on how it's formulated. Penetration is the sticking point, and many versions simply don't get deep enough to do their best work. Medik8's solution is Prismatic PDRN: a vegan, specially engineered alternative optimised for absorption. Once it reaches the deeper layers, it promotes tissue repair, reduces inflammation, and stimulates collagen and elastin production, resulting in calmer, firmer, more even-toned skin over time.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The third pillar, growth-factor mini proteins, works in a similar vein: stimulating collagen and elastin, encouraging cell turnover and boosting the skin's own hyaluronic acid levels for a plumper, more luminous finish with fewer lines and less visible sagging.

Taken together, these three ingredients form a formula designed to encourage the skin to behave as it did when it was younger and healthier. The clinical data supports this—visible rejuvenation from as little as seven days—and it's equally well-suited to anyone looking to support skin recovery after an in-clinic procedure as it is to those building a long-term approach to ageing well.

A beauty editor’s honest review

Most of this serum’s claims are promised in just seven days—improved barrier function, improved firmness, improved luminosity, visibly improved skin health, visibly improved skin tone, visibly improved skin volume, and visibly improved wrinkles. So, I stopped all my other serums and at-home skin treatments and applied just this and a basic moisturiser morning and evening for seven days, to see what would happen. And, my friend, it delivered.

Whilst the results aren’t, I’m sure, as staggering as you would expect after 28 days of use, I’m still very happy with the outcome and can’t wait to keep using this serum. I’ve not come across any other serums that have offered such good results as quickly as this, especially at a cellular level, where it really counts.

Immediately on use, my skin felt more hydrated and plumper. After a few days, I really visibly noticed that increased plumpness, and my skin just looked healthier, calmer, and glowier. After a week, the redness around my nose and mouth (left over from my last bout of perioral dermatitis) was less visible, any red blemish pigmentation I had had calmed and disappeared faster than normal, and my skin felt bouncier to the touch. My skin looked rested and healthy, like I’d been sleeping perfectly and drinking the right amount of water (if only). Sure, nobody is going to be stopping me in the street asking me what I’ve done to my face, but those are still very promising results in such a short amount of time. I’m excited to see my skin after a month of using this serum.