Welcome to What Lily Loves, a personal edit of the pieces, places, and ideas currently inspiring me. Think of it as your insider guide to what’s shaping my wardrobe and daily rituals. From standout finds and under-the-radar designers to shopping destinations, cultural hotspots—from restaurants and theatres to podcasts—here are the latest discoveries I’m loving.

The Designer Drop

Fendi's Mamma Baguette

Fendi Mamma Baguette Cotton Crochet Bag £2,750 at Mytheresa

The Fendi Mamma Baguette first launched in the late ’90s, not long after the original Baguette bag debuted in 1997, and was introduced for Fendi fans needing a slightly roomier version of the cult shoulder bag. Named “Mamma” as a tribute to Adele Casagrande Fendi, the matriarch of the Fendi family, the style returns this summer in a bright crochet finish, roomy enough for summer in the city, or as the perfect carryall day or night if you're heading to the sun. Its a timeless style I'll return to again and again.

Spotlight On

Farm Rio

Farm Rio has long been my go-to label for sunshine dresses and occasionwear I'm unlikely to spot on anyone else at a party or wedding. The expanding collection now also includes swimwear and accessories, making it even easier to buy into the brand's joyful prints.

Founded over 27 years ago, the Brazilian label started out in local markets before becoming one of the brands most synonymous with Brazil. A love letter to the cariocas of Rio, its insanely beautiful beaches, and the rich natural landscapes that make Rio de Janeiro one of the best cities in the world, the brand’s vibrant collections are now stocked in some of the world’s biggest retailers and remain a firm fixture in my suitcase.

Shop the collection:

New In This Week

Jelly Shoes

If you haven’t already added a pair of jelly shoes to your summer wardrobe, you’re missing out. Sand and sea are now optional when it comes to this retro shoe, as designers from Chloé to Christopher Esber have created grown-up versions polished enough to wear all summer long — whether you’re heading to the beach or not.

From flat cage styles that will make your everyday jeans-and-top combos feel sunshine-ready, to kitten-heel mules that are the perfect addition to your summer dresses, I’ve picked my favourites below.

Shop my edit:

On My Radar

Burberry x Hôtel Belles Rives

(Image credit: Burberry)

Following the launch of the Hunza G x Burberry swimwear collection last month, Burberry has announced a new summer partnership with the iconic Hôtel Belles Rives in Antibes on the Côte d’Azur, taking over the hotel’s much-loved beach club and dressing its sun loungers and umbrellas in the house’s signature check print.

For the past century, the hotel has been a storied destination for some of the most celebrated creative and literary figures of the early 20th century, including Ernest Hemingway and Gertrude Stein. It was also the former home of F. Scott Fitzgerald, where the author of The Great Gatsby began writing his final novel, Tender Is the Night (1934) — in which the protagonist wears a Burberry coat.

As if we needed another excuse to head to the French Riviera this summer, guests can cool off with Burberry-branded ice lollies on the hotel’s famous terrace. Throughout the season, visitors can also enjoy a programme of Burberry-branded experiences, including waterskiing — a sport said to have been born in the bay.

Book via the hotel website at bellesrives.com.

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