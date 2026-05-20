Meet the Marie Claire Hair Industry Icons of 2026: The Stylists, Colourists and Visionaries Shaping the Future of Hair

For nine years, Marie Claire UK has championed the finest formulations and innovations in haircare—from the tools that have genuinely changed the way we style at home to the treatments that have revolutionised our routines. The products, as ever, matter enormously.



But this year, we wanted to turn the spotlight on the people behind the hair. The colourists, clinicians, creatives and cultural figures who set the agenda, raise the bar and whose contribution to this industry extends far beyond the salon chair.

These are the winners of our inaugural Hair Industry Icons category.

WINNER: BEST NEW SALON

(Image credit: AEVUM)

There are new salons, and then there are salons that make you reconsider what a salon visit can feel like entirely. AEVUM is the latter. From the moment you walk in, it's clear that every detail has been considered—not just the cut, but the experience around it, ranging from DNA Trichotesting to alternative wellness therapies. A deserving winner of our Best New Salon award, and one to watch.

WINNER: RISING STAR

(Image credit: Harriet Muldoon)

Some colourists take years to find their signature. Harriet Muldoon arrived knowing exactly what hers was—and has built her reputation as Blonde Specialist at Larry King Salon with the kind of instinct, skill and creative confidence that marks her out as one of the most exciting names working in British hair right now.

WINNER: THE TRENDSETTERS

(Image credit: The Hair Bros)

Their philosophy is disarmingly simple: a great haircut should look just as good on a rushed Tuesday morning as it does the moment you leave the salon. In championing the cut over the blow-dry and the natural look over polished perfection, The Hair Bros have shifted the conversation around what good hair actually means—and captured an entirely new generation at the same time.

WINNER: HAIR HEALTH HERO

(Image credit: Dr. Aamna Adel)

The conversation around hair health has take centre stage over the past decade and Dr Aamna Adel has made it her life's work to ensure it's properly informed. As the founder of Rhute, she has brought clinical rigour to a space that thrives on expertise, making science-backed knowledge accessible to the women who need it most. Our Hair Health Hero award recognises not just what she knows, but how so generously she shares it.

WINNER: LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

(Image credit: Sam Mcknight)

There are careers, and then there is Sam McKnight's career. Spanning decades, continents and some of the most iconic images in fashion history, his work has defined eras and shaped the way the world sees hair. To say he is deserving of our Lifetime Achievement award feels like an understatement. It is, simply, an honour.

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