Hayley Menzies’ path to fashion was anything but conventional — winding through London’s underground rave scene, running a nightlife business, and training in yoga in Thailand. It was during these nomadic, free-spirited years that her distinctive bohemian aesthetic began to take shape.

In 2011, Hayley launched a stall on Portobello Road, selling a tightly curated edit of pieces she created in collaboration with artisans she encountered on her travels across Asia. Scarves quickly became her signature. Fast forward nearly 15 years and, despite navigating challenges such as Brexit and Covid — hurdles only fellow business owners can truly appreciate — she has grown her label into a successful brand synonymous with the free-spirited, confident attitude Londoners are known and loved for.

Over the years, the brand has also amassed a cult following among celebrities and fashion insiders alike, counting Fearne Cotton, Laura Whitmore, and Vogue Williams among its fans.

Here, founder and creative director Hayley Menzies shares what life behind the scenes of her nine-to-five really looks like — from post-work rituals and connecting with her loyal clientele to sourcing inspiration.

(Image credit: Hayley Menzies)

In my perfect world - and I do manage this most of the time - I have to exercise... Whether it’s yoga, reformer Pilates or strength training, it’s non-negotiable. It just sets me up for the day. I feel energised, positive - everything flows better from there.

Getting dressed in the morning is quite instinctive... It depends on the weather, how I’m feeling in my body that day, and honestly, what’s actually ready to wear. I don’t really plan - I just see how the mood takes me.

(Image credit: Hayley Menzies)

My go-to outfits depend on my agenda... If I’ve got a day of fittings, I’ll wear something comfortable that I can easily pull on and off. If I’ve got meetings out of the studio, I’ll pop something from the current collection on and feel a bit more put together. It’s always a mix of practicality and mood.

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My workday essentials are... My glasses - my eyes have really started playing up over the last 18 months. And a bar of dark chocolate at 3 pm.

After work....I love walking around the park at the top of my road - Little Wormwood Scrubs. I’ll do six or seven laps. The green parakeets swoosh from tree to tree. They’re such a rowdy lot - I love their energy.

There’s no set process when finding inspiration... It always changes. But there’s usually something that triggers my curiosity. Often it’s a vintage or antique piece - a textile, a print, something I’ve found at Portobello or in a flea market.

(Image credit: Hayley Menzies)

I’m constantly collecting references... I’ve got this ongoing moodboard on my phone where I’m always screenshotting or photographing things that catch my eye. Then it builds from there into something more considered.

My favourite thing about my job is the creativity... But also the connection. Seeing something go from an idea to a piece someone actually wears and loves - it still feels quite magical to me. And the community. I just love our gang of HM souls, our customers, and the women who are attracted to my brand - many have become dear friends.

The bar definitely changes over time when it comes to pinch-me moments... I don’t want to say you get desensitised because I still get excited - I still get a thrill when my Shopify app is pinging away. I love it.

(Image credit: Hayley Menzies)

But then there are the bigger moments... Like opening my flagship on Duke of York Square in 2021 was major. Opening the Soho store. Seeing my designs in Liberty and Harrods for the first time. And doing a pop-up in Harrods, where I basically emptied my living room and built an installation out of my own furnishings - I loved that. It’s hard to choose just one.

My biggest career achievement is lasting 15 years in fashion... That’s pretty big, without any investment, by the way.

You can have a business plan, but you can’t predict what’s going to happen... So much is outside of your hands - what’s happening in the world, the economy, everything.

(Image credit: Hayley Menzies)

The biggest lesson is... To surround yourself with people who deeply care and believe in you and the vision. That’s everything. If you’ve got that - your team, your community - you get through anything.

My business is an undulating beast... It has a mind of its own. It started with me on a market stall with one intern selling scarves and shawls, and now it’s a fully fledged womenswear brand selling internationally. I’m constantly learning, constantly evolving. I love change - that’s what keeps it alive.

I'm currently working on... Spring 2027 and the opening of our new store on King’s Road (oops - the cat’s out of the bag!)