The Grammys 2025: All the must see looks from the red carpet

Last night, The Grammys took place in Los Angeles and while all the A-listers were there for the awards, we were keeping an eye on something much more important: the outfits. Proving why it’s one of the best dressed nights of the year, the celebs turned out in force taking to the red carpet in some of the most show stopping gowns we’ve ever seen.

When it comes to red carpet trends, it was a night for maximalism. Dramatic designs were the style du jour with old Hollywood satin and feather gowns proving popular. Sabrina Carpenter's pastel blue custom JW Anderson gown perfectly exemplifies this while we’ve got to applaud Chappel Roan and Lady Gaga for bringing a little fashion theatrics to the occasion.

On the other end of the spectrum, were the more understated, yet not less exciting, looks. Janelle Monae proved suiting always has a place on the red carpet in Area while Miley Cyrus and Olivia Rodrigo both opted for cut out reinventions of the classic black dress.

And it’s not just the gowns that stole the show, Alicia Keys proved accessories can define a fashion moment in Dolce & Gabbana while Gracie Abrams flowing veil turned her Chanel dress into a bridal moment. Want to see all the must have looks? Keep scrolling for the very best of The 2025 Grammys red carpet…

The Grammys 2025: All the best red carpet looks

Sabrina Carpenter wearing JW Anderson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alicia Keys wearing Dolce & Gabbana

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Charli XCX wearing Jean Paul Gaultier

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gracie Abrams wearing Chanel

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Janelle Monae wearing Area

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift wearing Vivienne Westwood

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Miley Cyrus wearing Saint Laurent and Tiffany & Co. Jewellery

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chappel Roan wearing Jean Paul Gaultier

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cynthia Erivo wearing Louis Vuitton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shakira wearing Etro

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Billie Eilish wearing Prada

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cardi B wearing Roberto Cavalli

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Doechii weaning Thom Browne

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Olivia Rodrigo wearing Versace and Tiffany & Co. jewellery

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Raye wearing Armani Privé

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lady Gaga wearing Vivienne Westwood and Tiffany & Co. Jewellery

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Paris Hilton wearing Chrome Hearts

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Heidi Klum wearing Nicolas Jebran

(Image credit: Getty Images)