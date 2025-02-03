The Grammys 2025: All the must see looks from the red carpet
We’re not worthy
Last night, The Grammys took place in Los Angeles and while all the A-listers were there for the awards, we were keeping an eye on something much more important: the outfits. Proving why it’s one of the best dressed nights of the year, the celebs turned out in force taking to the red carpet in some of the most show stopping gowns we’ve ever seen.
When it comes to red carpet trends, it was a night for maximalism. Dramatic designs were the style du jour with old Hollywood satin and feather gowns proving popular. Sabrina Carpenter's pastel blue custom JW Anderson gown perfectly exemplifies this while we’ve got to applaud Chappel Roan and Lady Gaga for bringing a little fashion theatrics to the occasion.
On the other end of the spectrum, were the more understated, yet not less exciting, looks. Janelle Monae proved suiting always has a place on the red carpet in Area while Miley Cyrus and Olivia Rodrigo both opted for cut out reinventions of the classic black dress.
And it’s not just the gowns that stole the show, Alicia Keys proved accessories can define a fashion moment in Dolce & Gabbana while Gracie Abrams flowing veil turned her Chanel dress into a bridal moment. Want to see all the must have looks? Keep scrolling for the very best of The 2025 Grammys red carpet…
The Grammys 2025: All the best red carpet looks
Sabrina Carpenter wearing JW Anderson
Alicia Keys wearing Dolce & Gabbana
Charli XCX wearing Jean Paul Gaultier
Gracie Abrams wearing Chanel
Janelle Monae wearing Area
Taylor Swift wearing Vivienne Westwood
Miley Cyrus wearing Saint Laurent and Tiffany & Co. Jewellery
Chappel Roan wearing Jean Paul Gaultier
Cynthia Erivo wearing Louis Vuitton
Shakira wearing Etro
Billie Eilish wearing Prada
Cardi B wearing Roberto Cavalli
Doechii weaning Thom Browne
Olivia Rodrigo wearing Versace and Tiffany & Co. jewellery
Raye wearing Armani Privé
Lady Gaga wearing Vivienne Westwood and Tiffany & Co. Jewellery
Paris Hilton wearing Chrome Hearts
Heidi Klum wearing Nicolas Jebran
