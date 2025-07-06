SPOILER ALERT - this article contains up to date information about the season three plot

Sarah Jessica Parker has been front and centre this season, with Sex and the City spin-off show And Just Like That returning for its third instalment.

Like the previous two seasons, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis return as their beloved characters, Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York. And joining them of course are new AJLT fan favourites Nicole Ari Parker (Lisa Todd Wexley) and Sarita Choudhury (Seema Patel).

(Image credit: courtesy SKY)

The third instalment has certainly been well-received so far, with highly-anticipated new episodes dropping each week. And from the And Just Like That wardrobe choices and surprise castings, to SJP's no nudity clause and powerful words about overcoming public criticism, the show has been making non-stop headlines.

It was a controversial plot twist that got the world talking this week, as Carrie and Aidan were forced to confront some uncomfortable truths about their relationship in season three's sixth episode.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The storyline in question sees Aidan confess to Carrie that he slept with his ex-wife during their long-distance break - a plot twist that did not go down well with fans.

This twist was particularly controversial given the couple's previous SATC storyline, with Carrie famously cheating on Aidan in the past. And fans were even more baffled by Carrie's reaction, with the character not only understanding, but revealing that she did not know that they were exclusive.

Sarah Jessica Parker weighed in on the situation in a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, explaining that she has a lot of understanding for both parties.

"I think if you share a child and that child is in trouble, and you both have distracting amounts of concern and worry," Parker reflected. "Reaching out for comfort, which might be almost a habit in their marriage, I wouldn't find it overly taxing to understand that and not be outraged by it."

And when asked about Carrie and Aidan's miscommunication over their exclusivity, she continued: "This probably happens with people who are really familiar, who are intimately involved and are doing their level best to be decent to one another.

"They needed to deconstruct it further," she continued. "And I think they were both trying to be so good to each other that they didn't pursue what the definition really was. And I think it was because they were trying to honor this idea. If either party had pushed for more meaningful definition, the end result might have been that they wouldn't have agreed to it."

And Just Like That season three is available to watch now on Sky.