Here's who won big at this evening's 2025 EE BAFTA TV Awards - updating live

The 2025 BAFTA TV Awards are officially here, with A-listers from far and wide descending on London's Royal Festival Hall to celebrate the past year in television.

And from the show-stopping BAFTAs red carpet to the star-studded ceremony, the evening proved action-packed from start to finish.

It was the big winners of the evening that really made headlines, with Baby Reindeer and Mr Bates vs The Post Office leading the nominations with four nods each. Not to mention Rivals, Slow Horses, Mr Loverman, Say Nothing and The Traitors, with three nominations apiece.

Here's a list of who won big at this evening's awards - updating live...

2025 BAFTA TV Award winners

Leading Actress

Anna Maxwell Martin – Until I Kill You
Billie Piper Scoop
Lola Petticrew – Say Nothing
WINNER - Marisa Abela – Industry
Monica Dolan – Mr Bates vs The Post Office
Sharon D Clark – Mr Loverman

Leading Actor

David Tennant – Rivals
Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
WINNER - Lennie James – Mr Loverman
Martin Freeman – The Responder
Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer
Toby Jones – Mr Bates vs The Post Office

Limited Drama

Baby Reindeer
Lost Boys and Fairies
WINNER - Mr Bates vs The Post Office
One Day

Female Performance in a Comedy

Anjana Vasan – We Are Lady Parts
Kate O’Flynn – Everyone Else Burns
Lolly Adefope – The Franchise
Nicola Coughlan Big Mood
WINNER - Ruth Jones – Gavin & Stacey: The Finale
Sophie Willan – Alma’s Not Normal

Male Performance in a Comedy

Bilal Hasna – Extraordinary
WINNER - Danny Dyer – Mr Bigstuff
Dylan Thomas-Smith – G’wed
Nabhaan Rizwan – Kaos
Oliver Savell – Changing Ends
Phil Dunning – Smoggie Queens

Entertainment Performance

Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly
Claudia Winkleman
Graham Norton
WINNER - Joe Lycett
Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett
Stacey Solomon

Factual Entertainment

In Vogue: The 90s
Race Across the World
WINNER - Rob and Rylan’s Grand Tour
Sort Your Life Out

International

After the Party
Colin from Accounts
Say Nothing
WINNER - Shōgun
True Detective: Night Country
You Are Not Alone: Fighting The Wolfpack

Live Event Coverage

D-Day 80: Tribute to the Fallen
WINNER - Glastonbury 2024
Last Night of the Proms

News Coverage

WINNER - BBC Breakfast: Post Office Special
Channel 4 News: Inside Sednaya – The Fall of Assad
Channel 4 News: Undercover Inside Reform’s Campaign

P&O Cruises Memorable Moment

Bridgerton – The carriage scene where Colin admits his true feelings
Gavin & Stacey: The Finale – Smithy’s Wedding when Mick stands up
Mr Bates vs The Post Office – Jo Hamilton phones the Horizon helpline
Rivals – Rupert Campbell-Black and Sarah Stratton are caught in a game of naked tennis
WINNER - Strictly Come Dancing – Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell dance a waltz to “You’ll Never Walk Alone”
The Traitors – Paul isn’t my son but Ross is

Supporting Actor

WINNER - Ariyon Bakare – Mr Loverman
Christopher Chung – Slow Horses
Damian Lewis - Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light
Jonathan Pryce – Slow Horses
McKinley Belcher III – Eric
Sonny Walker – The Gathering

Supporting Actress

WINNER - Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer
Katherine Parkinson – Rivals
Maxine Peake – Say Nothing
Monica Dolan – Sherwood
Nava Mau – Baby Reindeer
Sue Johnston – Truelove

Specialist Factual

WINNER - Atomic People
Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story
Children of the Cult
Miners’ Strike 1984: The Battle for Britain

Sports Coverage

Euro 2024 (BBC One)
WINNER - Paris 2024 Olympics (BBC One)
Wimbledon 2024

Factual Series

American Nightmare
Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams on Tour
The Push: Murder on the Cliff
WINNER - To Catch a Copper

Current Affairs

Life and Death in Gaza (Storyville)
Maternity: Broken Trust (Exposure)
WINNER - State of Rage
Ukraine’s War: The Other Side (Exposure)

Daytime

WINNER - Clive Myrie’s Caribbean Adventure
Loose Women
Morning Live
Richard Osman’s House of Games

Children’s: Non-scripted

BooSnoo!
WINNER - Disability and Me
Operation Ouch!
Reu & Harper’s Wonder World

Children’s: Scripted

WINNER - CBeebies As You Like It at Shakespeare’s Globe
Horrible Histories
Ready Eddie Go!
Tweedy & Fluff

Drama Series

WINNER - Blue Lights
Sherwood
Supacell
Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light

Entertainment

The 1% Club
Michael McIntyre’s Big Show
Taskmaster
WINNER - Would I Lie to You?

Reality

Dragons’ Den
WINNER - The Jury: Murder Trial
Love Is Blind UK
The Traitors

Scripted Comedy

WINNER - Alma’s Not Normal
Brassic
G’wed
Ludwig

Short Form

Brown Brit
Peaked
WINNER - Quiet Life
Spud

Single Documentary

Hell Jumper
Tell Them You Love Me
WINNER - Ukraine: Enemy in the Woods
Undercover: Exposing the Far Right

Soap

Casualty
Coronation Street
WINNER - EastEnders

Special Award
ITV

Fellowship
Kirsty Wark

Jenny Proudfoot
Jenny Proudfoot
Features Editor

Jenny Proudfoot is an award-winning journalist, specialising in lifestyle, culture, entertainment, international development and politics. She has worked at Marie Claire UK for seven years, rising from intern to Features Editor and is now the most published Marie Claire writer of all time. She was made a 30 under 30 award-winner last year and named a rising star in journalism by the Professional Publishers Association.

