Here's who won big at this evening's 2025 EE BAFTA TV Awards - updating live

The 2025 BAFTA TV Awards are officially here, with A-listers from far and wide descending on London's Royal Festival Hall to celebrate the past year in television.

And from the show-stopping BAFTAs red carpet to the star-studded ceremony, the evening proved action-packed from start to finish.

It was the big winners of the evening that really made headlines, with Baby Reindeer and Mr Bates vs The Post Office leading the nominations with four nods each. Not to mention Rivals, Slow Horses, Mr Loverman, Say Nothing and The Traitors, with three nominations apiece.

Here's a list of who won big at this evening's awards - updating live...

2025 BAFTA TV Award winners

Leading Actress

Anna Maxwell Martin – Until I Kill You

Billie Piper – Scoop

Lola Petticrew – Say Nothing

WINNER - Marisa Abela – Industry

Monica Dolan – Mr Bates vs The Post Office

Sharon D Clark – Mr Loverman

Leading Actor

David Tennant – Rivals

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

WINNER - Lennie James – Mr Loverman

Martin Freeman – The Responder

Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer

Toby Jones – Mr Bates vs The Post Office

Limited Drama

Baby Reindeer

Lost Boys and Fairies

WINNER - Mr Bates vs The Post Office

One Day

Female Performance in a Comedy

Anjana Vasan – We Are Lady Parts

Kate O’Flynn – Everyone Else Burns

Lolly Adefope – The Franchise

Nicola Coughlan – Big Mood

WINNER - Ruth Jones – Gavin & Stacey: The Finale

Sophie Willan – Alma’s Not Normal

Male Performance in a Comedy

Bilal Hasna – Extraordinary

WINNER - Danny Dyer – Mr Bigstuff

Dylan Thomas-Smith – G’wed

Nabhaan Rizwan – Kaos

Oliver Savell – Changing Ends

Phil Dunning – Smoggie Queens

Entertainment Performance

Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly

Claudia Winkleman

Graham Norton

WINNER - Joe Lycett

Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett

Stacey Solomon

Factual Entertainment

In Vogue: The 90s

Race Across the World

WINNER - Rob and Rylan’s Grand Tour

Sort Your Life Out

International

After the Party

Colin from Accounts

Say Nothing

WINNER - Shōgun

True Detective: Night Country

You Are Not Alone: Fighting The Wolfpack

Live Event Coverage

D-Day 80: Tribute to the Fallen

WINNER - Glastonbury 2024

Last Night of the Proms

News Coverage

WINNER - BBC Breakfast: Post Office Special

Channel 4 News: Inside Sednaya – The Fall of Assad

Channel 4 News: Undercover Inside Reform’s Campaign

P&O Cruises Memorable Moment

Bridgerton – The carriage scene where Colin admits his true feelings

Gavin & Stacey: The Finale – Smithy’s Wedding when Mick stands up

Mr Bates vs The Post Office – Jo Hamilton phones the Horizon helpline

Rivals – Rupert Campbell-Black and Sarah Stratton are caught in a game of naked tennis

WINNER - Strictly Come Dancing – Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell dance a waltz to “You’ll Never Walk Alone”

The Traitors – Paul isn’t my son but Ross is

Supporting Actor

WINNER - Ariyon Bakare – Mr Loverman

Christopher Chung – Slow Horses

Damian Lewis - Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light

Jonathan Pryce – Slow Horses

McKinley Belcher III – Eric

Sonny Walker – The Gathering

Supporting Actress

WINNER - Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer

Katherine Parkinson – Rivals

Maxine Peake – Say Nothing

Monica Dolan – Sherwood

Nava Mau – Baby Reindeer

Sue Johnston – Truelove

Specialist Factual

WINNER - Atomic People

Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story

Children of the Cult

Miners’ Strike 1984: The Battle for Britain

Sports Coverage

Euro 2024 (BBC One)

WINNER - Paris 2024 Olympics (BBC One)

Wimbledon 2024

Factual Series

American Nightmare

Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams on Tour

The Push: Murder on the Cliff

WINNER - To Catch a Copper

Current Affairs

Life and Death in Gaza (Storyville)

Maternity: Broken Trust (Exposure)

WINNER - State of Rage

Ukraine’s War: The Other Side (Exposure)

Daytime

WINNER - Clive Myrie’s Caribbean Adventure

Loose Women

Morning Live

Richard Osman’s House of Games

Children’s: Non-scripted

BooSnoo!

WINNER - Disability and Me

Operation Ouch!

Reu & Harper’s Wonder World

Children’s: Scripted

WINNER - CBeebies As You Like It at Shakespeare’s Globe

Horrible Histories

Ready Eddie Go!

Tweedy & Fluff

Drama Series

WINNER - Blue Lights

Sherwood

Supacell

Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light

Entertainment

The 1% Club

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show

Taskmaster

WINNER - Would I Lie to You?

Reality

Dragons’ Den

WINNER - The Jury: Murder Trial

Love Is Blind UK

The Traitors

Scripted Comedy

WINNER - Alma’s Not Normal

Brassic

G’wed

Ludwig

Short Form

Brown Brit

Peaked

WINNER - Quiet Life

Spud

Single Documentary

Hell Jumper

Tell Them You Love Me

WINNER - Ukraine: Enemy in the Woods

Undercover: Exposing the Far Right

Soap

Casualty

Coronation Street

WINNER - EastEnders

Special Award

ITV

Fellowship

Kirsty Wark

