See who wore what at the 2025 BAFTA TV Awards...

The 2025 BAFTA TV Awards are officially here. And with celebrities descending on London's Royal Festival Hall to celebrate the past year in television, this evening promises to be one for the ages.

The prestigious award ceremony will celebrate both those in front of and behind the camera, with a whopping 29 BAFTAs to be presented over the course of the two hour ceremony, hosted this year by Alan Cummings.

Baby Reindeer, Mr Bates vs The Post Office, Rivals, Slow Horses, Mr Loverman and Say Nothing are amongst the most nominated shows of the evening. And with nods to Bridgerton, Gavin and Stacey: The Finale, Strictly Come Dancing and The Traitors, the 2025 event is set to be star-studded.

It is the BAFTA TV Awards' red carpet that undoubtedly gets the world talking the most, with the annual ceremony renowned for its show-stopping couture and memorable fashion moments.

And with stand-out looks from Nicola Coughlan, Laura Whitmore and Billie Piper, to Adelayo Adedayo, Anna Maxwell Martin and Marisa Abela, this year has truly been no exception.

Here, we've rounded up some of our top favourite fashion moments from the star-studded evening...

The 10 best looks from the 2025 BAFTA TV Awards red carpet

Katie Piper in custom House of Savin

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Adelayo Adedayo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Billie Piper in Vivienne Westwood

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anna Maxwell Martin

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Marisa Abela

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Phillips

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nicola Coughlan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Maura Higgins

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Laura Whitmore

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The BAFTA TV awards ceremony is held this year at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall, with the live broadcast airing on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 7pm.

