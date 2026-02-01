February is upon us, which means two things: the days are slowly lengthening and the long winter nights are almost a thing of the past, and Valentine's Day is coming. Whether you're partnered, single, casually dating, or simply want to celebrate Galentine's instead, there are so many things happening across the country this month. And, I've found things that can work for both love and friendship - whether you want to flirt with your other half or romance your pals. There are chic bars and raucous discos happening in London, a sophisticated book event unfolding in Surrey, and you can even get your Legally Blonde on in Leicester.

So this February, make Valentine's - or Galentine's - your own. Book a dirty disco with your significant other, or stare longingly into your besties beautiful face over your favourite lit fic. Whatever you decide, here are the 7 bits not to miss this month.

Things to do this February

Art

Enjoy free music, nightlife and art after dark, London

(Image credit: Art After Dark)

Art After Dark is a free week-long celebration of culture and creativity in the capital. Think late night gallery openings, art tours, live performances and an after hours DJ set at the National Gallery. Stroll through the city and see where you end up - it might be a nightclub, it might be marvelling at 7 metre tower of disco lightboxes.

WHEN AND WHERE: 3 - 10 February 2026 across venues and landmarks in the West End, London. More info here.

Food and drink

Boogie hard (with pizza) at a spectacular '70s disco, London

A post shared by Detour Discotheque (@detourdisco) A photo posted by on

If you're looking for somewhere to have fun with friends or flirt outrageously with a date, Detour Disco hosts pop-up parties across the globe that you definitely won't forget. This month, there's an intimate 70s-themed disco 'with an Italian flavour' ahead of their annual mirrorball mayhem in Matera later this year. It'll be pizza, performances, and people who really want to dance. But, spaces are very limited - so you'll have to register to try and get a coveted spot.

WHEN AND WHERE: 12 February 2026 at Aethos Hotel, Shoreditch. More info here.

Try a sensory drinks menu at Revery Bar, London

A post shared by Revery Bar (@reverybarparklane) A photo posted by on

Sample a drinks menu with a twist at Revery Bar Park Lane. The sensory Valentine's experience is a fun way to enjoy opulent cocktails, encouraging guests to refocus their senses by wearing a blindfold and pick drinks based on touch, sound and smell instead. The Seeing Isn’t Believing menu is also paired with canapes.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

WHEN AND WHERE: 13 - 15 February 2026 at London Hilton Park Lane. More info here.

Unique Experiences

Settle in for cosmic light experiences and crucial conversations, London

(Image credit: Space by Luxmuralis)

This February, St Martin-In-The-Fields explores the magic of earth and space with an immersive installation. Following sell-out success in 2023, Space by Luxmuralis includes mesmerising projections in the Crypt as well as an atmospheric soundscape within the iconic church.

If creative discussions about everything from books to social justice are more your thing, they're also hosting weekly sessions with key speakers every Tuesday as part of the 2026 Conversation Spring Series.

WHEN AND WHERE: Space by Luxmuralis : 17 - 21 February 2026 at St Martin-In-The-Fields, London. More info here.

Conversation Spring Series: now until 2 June 2026 at St Martin-In-The-Fields, London. More info here.

Join an immersive book club, Surrey

(Image credit: Between The Covers Live)

One for book lovers, Between the Covers Live! is returning to Pennyhill Park to bring the BBC Two book club to life once again. With a literary and entertainment line-up including Alan Davies, Jojo Moyes, Alex Jones and Abi Daré, this one day event includes a Waterstones pop-up shop, book signings and Q&A sessions.

WHEN AND WHERE: Friday 6 February 2026 at Pennyill Park, Surrey. More info here.

Theatre and Live Shows

Stomp your last season Prada shoes at Legally Blonde The Musical, Leicester

Where better to celebrate Galentine's Day than at Legally Blonde The Musical. The West End and Broadway show will tour all over the UK this year, kicking things off in Leicester ahead of Valentine's weekend.