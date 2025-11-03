One Emily in Paris Star Just Teased a Major Season Five Twist

Emily in Paris season five is officially in sight, with the next instalment set for release in December 2025. And from the recent viral trailer to news of surprise castings, the Netflix show is making non-stop headlines.

It was the upcoming season five plot that got the world talking the most this week, as one Emily In Paris star teased a major twist. And unsurprisingly, it has since gone viral.

The revelation in question came from actor Lucien Laviscount, who has starred in the Netflix series since season two as Emily Cooper's on-off love interest Alfie.

And while confirming his return to the show in a recent interview with Us Weekly, Laviscount recalled being shocked by season five's first episode.

"I don’t want to give away too much, but one thing I will say is … when I got episode 1 emailed over with their high-tech security, it took me about two or three days to kind of process," he explained, while promoting his Sheba 4am Sleep Stories. "So much happens in the first episode that sets up the rest of the season. And it was definitely a curveball for me and for Alfie."

With Alfie and Emily breaking up at the start of season four, fans aren't expecting a rekindling of their romance - particularly with Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini) and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) competing for her attention.

However, Alfie is reported to have a brand new love interest in season five. "I can’t say anything," Laviscount explained of his character's season five story arc. "But there’s love in the cards for Alfie."

"This season just gets flipped on its head in a different way," Laviscount added of season five. "But it’s in the Emily in Paris universe. It’s beautiful and glossy, and, yes, it’s just that great escape."

Emily in Paris season five is set for release on 18 December 2025.

