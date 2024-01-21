Emily in Paris season four has been all anyone can talk about, with the show's highly anticipated next instalment officially in production. And if it's anything like the first three seasons, it's sure to reinvigorate our love of croissants, berets and all things styled by Patricia Field.

But what is to come from the show's fourth season? Will Camille and Gabriel become parents? Will L'esprit de Gigi actually get its Michelin star? And will Mindy finally choose to be with Nico or Benoît?

There is a lot to unpick, but for now the internet is consumed with the Netflix show's actors, with two Emily in Paris stars reported to be dating in real life.

Ashley Park and Paul Forman, EIP's Mindy and Nico, are reported to be dating, with it emerging that the pair were on holiday together in the Maldives over the New Year.

Park took to social media this weekend to open up about a health crisis that she suffered while on their holiday. Opening up about her difficult few weeks after going into "critical septic shock" in the Maldives, Park thanked Forman for looking after her and getting her through it.

"As I sit here processing and recovering from the first few weeks of 2024, the only word I can think of is grateful," posted Park, accompanied by a carousel of photographs of the terrifying experience. "While on holiday in December into New Years, what started as tonsillitis spiraled into critical septic shock, which infected and affected several of my organs. I am grateful that my health has improved despite what we had initially been told."

Going on to pay tribute to Paul Forman, she continued: "Grateful most of all to @peforman for being unconditionally by my side through all this. You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know. I love you Paul. More than I can ever say."

Forman also took to social media, posting a series of photographs of the two of them during the ordeal, captioned: "By your side, no matter what ❤️".

"I hesitated to share what’s been happening as I’m still in the throes of recovery," Park's post later continued. "But I now know I’m safely on the other side of the worst. Thanks for reading this. Im sorry for being so absent recently to so much and to people in my life. I love you all. I’m healing and I promise I’m gonna be okay."

Our thoughts are with Ashley Park and her loved ones as she recovers.

We will continue to update this story.