Emily in Paris Viewers Are Voicing Concern Over a Major Change To Season Five

Emily in Paris season five is officially on its way, with the next instalment set for release in December 2025. And from surprise castings to the official first look images, the Netflix show is making non-stop headlines.

This week, the official Emily in Paris trailer dropped, with the teaser video going viral online. And while viewers were excited to see Emily Cooper return to our screens, some were concerned to notice a major absence in season five.

Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu and Eugenio Franceschini all featured heavily in the season five preview. However, a fan favourite EIP character was not among them, with Lucas Bravo noticeably absent.

Bravo has played French chef Gabriel, Emily’s on-off boyfriend, since season one, and his non-appearance in the season five trailer has certainly taken viewers by surprise.

"Where is Gabriel?," posted one viewer, while another wrote: "Ummm where is Gabriel? Naaah what was the point of all that build up from season 1?"

"Hard to imagine how they'll redeem a Gabriel-Emily romance now," commented a separate fan. "...If they don't end up together, what was the point of all that buildup? Love the Rome angle, but hoping we get some good closure there as Gabriel deserves a proper send-off no matter what."

Bravo has previously voiced his disappointment with Gabriel’s character progression, even revealing that he was considering not returning for season five. So, it’s unsurprising therefore that his absence from the trailer is concerning viewers.

"In Season 1, there was a lot of me in him," Bravo previously explained to IndieWire while discussing his frustrations with the direction of his character. "But as they made him kind of unaware of his surroundings, of the dynamic, always victimising and always being completely lost in translation and oblivious to anything that is happening around him and being manipulated by everyone, it kind of became not fun for me to shoot or to see a character I love so much and brought me so much, being slowly turned into guacamole. I really grew apart from him.

"There is only so much I can do in the limits of a script," he later continued. "I tried for seasons to bring nuances but we don’t have much liberty on set. We cannot change a word or an emotion. They know what they want and we just have to comply.

"It makes me question if I want to be part of Season 5… because my contract ends at Season 4," he added. "I really want to see if Gabriel gets back to his fun, cheeky, playful, alive self, because three seasons playing melancholic, sad, depressed, and lost is not fun anymore."

Thankfully, Bravo’s return to the Netflix show has been confirmed, so hopefully his absence from the trailer is nothing to read into, but we won’t know for sure until later this year.

Emily in Paris season five is set for release on 18 December 2025.

We will continue to update this story.