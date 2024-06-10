Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount just dropped some major details about the upcoming season

Emily in Paris season four is mere months away, with the highly-anticipated next instalment coming to Netflix in August. And with season three leaving everything up in the air, there's a lot to unpick - namely Emily Cooper's love life.

Will she and Gabriel finally get together, or is a relationship with Alfie back on the cards? Only time will tell, but it looks like anything's possible, with both Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) returning for season four.

It was not originally known whether Alfie would feature in the show's fourth season, with his character breaking up with Emily in the season three finale.

However, Laviscount confirmed his return to the Netflix show in a recent interview with virginradio.co.uk, revealing that season four promises to be "heartbreaking" for his beloved character.

"[Alfie] goes on this road of real discovery about who he is and he answers some real truths and it's a little bit heartbreaking," the 32-year-old explained of what's to come, going on to tease that we can expect "a little bit more romance".

"I think it's a fun season," he continued. "It's a lot more fun and more emotional. There's less punches that are held this season, things get laid out for real."

(Image credit: Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix © 2022)

Laviscount also went on to talk about Emily in Paris behind the scenes, praising everyone involved in making the Netflix show.

"I really have a special place in my heart for everyone in that casting," he reflected. "It's done so much for me. It's rare that that happens, there's always a little missing link or a crazy link or something that doesn't quite match up. Whereas, Emily in Paris, it's been clean sailing from the beginning for me."

Emily in Paris season four is coming to Netflix in two parts, the first on August 15th and the second on September 12th.

We will continue to update this story.