Streaming the stage version of Fleabag online helps fight coronavirus

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has put up the original one-woman-show version of Fleabag online to stream

And now, for some good news: Phoebe Waller-Bridge has decided to bring her epic stage version of Fleabag to life online – and all the proceeds will be going towards coronavirus charities.

The sold-out production, originally played and filmed at London’s Wyndham’s Theatre, is available to stream in the U.K. and Ireland first, starting Monday, April 6, on Soho Theatre’s on-demand streaming site.

It will then be available for two weeks, starting Friday, April 10, on Soho Theatre on Demand in Australia, New Zealand, and Canada, as well as on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S. and U.K. So no nation will miss out on this one-woman goodness.

The Fleabag production will cost £4 to stream (with the option to donate larger amounts of money), and all proceeds will be distributed to coronavirus charities. These include the National Emergencies Trust, NHS Charities Together, Acting for Others, and the new Fleabag Support Fund, which plans to distribute grants of £2,500 to freelancers working in the U.K. theater industry who are affected by the crisis.

The support fund has currently raised £54,479 of the £250,000 goal, with Phoebe kickstarting proceedings with a generous £50,000 contribution.

In a statement, Phoebe said, ‘I hope this filmed performance of Fleabag can help raise money while providing a little theatrical entertainment in these isolated times.

Thank you to all our partners and to the creative team who have waived their royalties from this production to raise money for such vital causes in this unbelievably challenging situation.’

She added, ‘All money raised will support the people throughout our society who are fighting for us on the frontlines and those financially devastated by the crisis, including those in the theatre community. Thank you in advance to those who donate. Now go get into bed with Fleabag! It’s for charity!’