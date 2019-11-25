Phoebe Waller-Bridge has created a new dating term called ‘Fleabagging’

Can you guess what it means?

Another day, another dating term. Today, we introduce you to Fleabagging. This trend relates to consistently dating people who are wrong for you. Sound familiar? Yes, us too.

In a poll of 1,000 singles, dating website Plenty of Fish discovered that Fleabagging is more common with women, with 63 per cent admitting to Fleabagging compared to just 38 per cent of men. Interesting, very interesting.

Without realising, Fleabag creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge has created the dating buzzword, and it has been added to a dictionary compiled by the dating site. It was inspired by Phoebe’s TV character Fleabag, who consistently dates unsuitable men – including ‘hot priest‘ Andrew Scott (still rooting for that to work out, tbh).

Other modern day dating terms include Dial Toning – when someone gives you their number to text them but you never hear back – and Eclipsing – adopting the same interests as the person you are dating.

Also, Glamboozled – getting done up for a date only to have your plans fall through at the last minute. This is something 54 per cent of daters have experienced and we’re not here for it – wasting quality make-up is the worst.

One term that is mostly affecting singletons in their early 40s, is getting back in touch with an ex to ask for a favour. It is known as ‘Cause-Playing’ and is usually to ask that former lover to donate to something charity-related, like a marathon. Plenty Of Fish estimates that 47 per cent of people on the dating scene have experienced this.

Now, we move on to ‘Exoskeleton-ing’, which is when the ex of your current partner keeps getting in touch with you, usually via social media. This has been experienced by 22 per cent of daters, while six per cent of people have admitted to being the instigator.

Finally, ‘Typecasting’ is when you base people’s compatibility based on things like star signs. Guilty.