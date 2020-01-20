Jennifer Lopez and Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s sweet friendship is our SAG awards highlight

This is lovely.

Last night saw the 2020 Screen Actors Guild awards, held this year at LA’s Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall. And with nominees from Jodie Comer and Margot Robbie to Charlize Theron and Renée Zellweger, the night promised to be one of the most memorable yet.

From the vegan menu and Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s reunion to the political stands, this year’s SAG Awards made non-stop news.

One of the sweetest moments of the night however was a hug between Jennifer Lopez and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, with the two iconic women sharing their love for each other backstage.

They are now the celebrity friendship we never knew we needed.

It was a big night for Phoebe who picked up the Best Actress gong.

‘Oh my god,’ she told the crowd as she accepted her SAG award. ‘Thank you everyone! I normally try and be spontaneous in these speeches but I don’t trust myself not to be bleeped out again so I’ve written something down.

‘This is what I really wanted to say. The Fleabag team go home tomorrow, back to the UK. Except for Brett [Gelman], who you get to keep. Lucky things. I have to say from the bottom of our heart, thank you for being so supportive of our show on these shores. With all the chaos of the outfits and the interviews and the six pack that my makeup artist drew on me this evening. All the pre-drinks and after parties and all the amazing Hollywood-y things that happen here, it’s really easy to get distracted from the thing that has actually happened to us.’

She continued: ‘At some point it will all hit me and I’ll just go into a corner and have a good cry about it. But tonight, we, the Fleabag gang from the UK will soak this up and celebrate with all of you amazing actors in a room that I never imagined I would ever be in. This whole thing really has been a dream and if I wake up tomorrow and discover it was just that, thank you. It’s been the most beautiful dream.’

