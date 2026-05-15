Emily in Paris’ Lucas Bravo Is at the Centre of A-List Dating Rumours

Lucas Bravo was spotted attending Cannes Film Festival with comedian Mary Beth Barone this week, fuelling dating rumours around the pair.

According to onlookers, via DeuxMoi, the "unexpected" couple was seen “making out” at an after-party.

The A-listers first sparked romance speculation earlier this year, attending a New York Knicks game together in March 2026.

Lucas Bravo is one of the breakout stars of Emily in Paris. And from his near-miss casting for his role as Gabriel to public fears that he might be leaving the Netflix show, the 38-year-old has been dominating the headlines in recent years.

It is Bravo's private life that has garnered the most attention in 2026, with the French actor rumoured to be dating 34-year-old comedian and podcaster, Mary Beth Barone.

Barone made her name in stand-up comedy, with major acting credits in Black Mirror and Overcompensating, which she also wrote for. Not to mention, she has perhaps become most known for RIDE, her popular podcast with Benito Skinner.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Barone and Bravo were first linked together in March 2026, when the Emily in Paris actor and the Overcompensating star were photographed attending a New York Knicks game.

And following reports that Barone and Bravo attended Cannes Film Festival together this week, spotted together on multiple occasions, rumours around their potential A-list relationship have been going viral.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bravo has been in Cannes to attend the premiere of his new film, La Vénus Electrique, at the 79th annual festival. And in a video shared by Paris Match, he was accompanied by Barone, with the pair reportedly engaging in public displays of affection at the Carlton Cannes, and on a separate night out in the resort city.

According to eyewitness reports via DeuxMoi, the pair was reportedly seen "making out" at an after-party, with the source calling Bravo and Barone "quite the unexpected pair."

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This comes after Bravo's split from Big Little Lies star Shailene Woodley, with the pair dating in 2025. Barone has also come out of a high profile relationship, previously dating her Overcompensating co-star, The White Lotus' Adam DiMarco.

Neither Lucas Bravo nor Mary Beth Barone have commented on the reports.

We will continue to update this story.