Meryl Streep joins the Only Murders in the Building cast for season 3 and fans are *excited*

If you haven't watched Only Murders in the Building yet, we have one question - why?! The show, which stars Selena Gomez (opens in new tab), Steve Martin and Martin Short, has gripped fans since the release of season one in the summer of 2021.

It sees the neighbours of an Upper West Side apartment building become friends and bonding over their love of true crime - only to find themselves in the midst of a real life murder mystery. The two seasons have seen a bunch of famous faces joining the cast, including Paul Rudd, Julian Cihi, Jayne Houdyshell and Tina Fey.

However, it's Selena (opens in new tab)'s recent announcement of a brand new member of the crew that has fans very, very excited.

The one and only Meryl Streep will be joining the show for season three, and all we have to say is: bravo.

Selena shared the excellent news on Instagram, with a video of her and her co-stars sat together - when Meryl suddenly pops up from behind a couch to confirm her place in the Only Murders in the Building sphere.

In the clip, Selena starts by saying: "Hey guys, we're on set!"

She then pans to her co-stars before Meryl makes a surprise appearance. Brilliant.

Viewers have flocked to social media to share their excitement, with one writing: "This is the best news of the new year."

Another added: "Oh my god okay it's happening everybody stay calm."

A third quipped: "Only Meryl's in the building."

Season 3 will see Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) attempting to find out who killed Paul Rudd's character, Ben Glenroy, who died in the season 2 finale while performing in a Broadway show.

Excited? Same.