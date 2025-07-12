Benny Blanco Has Opened Up About His Wedding Plans With Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are two of the most talked-about people in the world, releasing their hugely successful joint album, 'I Said I Love You First', earlier this year.

However, it is their relationship that gets the world talking the most, with the A-list couple dating since June 2023. And after announcing their official engagement last year, Gomez and Blanco's upcoming wedding is all anyone can talk about.

The couple is reported to be in the early stages of wedding planning, with Blanco explaining, while promoting their album to Rolling Stone, that they were taking it "one day at a time".

"I think every day she’s planned a new wedding in her head," Blanco recalled to the publication earlier this year. "We’re very much ‘take it one day at a time’-type of people. We’re still not over this moment. Literally, while you were talking, she was sitting there staring at her ring."

"Also, I genuinely feel like this is such a special time that we get to apply it to this album and really just pour our heart into it, and completely translate what we feel and bring it to the world," Gomez added. "That’s my main focus right now, at least."

This week, the famed record producer weighed in further, with Blanco opening up about the couple's "chill" nuptials.

"Honestly, I really want to take a little break," Blanco explained to Billboard when asked about his future plans. "I've been working so much.

"I just want to lay in bed and forget what day it is because we've been in bed just watching stuff," he continued. "Not usually, but with Selena, I can do it all day. She makes me want to hang out and cuddle, just watch things, eat food, and have the best time ever."

So, it's safe to say that wedding planning isn't at the forefront of their minds. But according to Blanco, when they do tie the knot, "It'll be chill", telling the publication: "That wedding is going to be lit".

