Victoria Beckham's alleged feud with Brooklyn and Nicola seems to be escalating

Victoria Beckham appears to be locked in an alleged feud with her eldest son Brooklyn Beckham, 26, and his wife Nicola Peltz.

Last week, David Beckham celebrated his 50th birthday with friends and family in London, but Brooklyn and Nicola decided to skip the festivities, as reported by Us Weekly. Their absence was all the more bizarre since all of Brooklyn's siblings, Romeo, 22, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 13, were in attendance.

A source has subsequently told the Daily Mail that Brooklyn has 'cut contact' with his famous parents.

They said (via the Standard): "There has been no call, no contact, nothing. As parents, David and Victoria are concerned for their son and they have tried to get in touch but he isn’t interested.

"David even tried through social media last Monday because he fears that his son won’t know that he and Victoria love him so dearly otherwise.

"It is a terribly sad situation. They just want him to know that they are there for him when he’s ready to talk to them but he simply doesn’t seem very interested at all."

A source who spoke to Hello! corroborated what the Mail's insider revealed.

"David has reached out already and will fly out to see Brooklyn if necessary," the source said.

"They are going to put this fire out; David has said that he wants the dust to settle and for everyone to talk when emotions have settled down."

It's long been rumoured that Victoria and Nicola don't get on — so much so that the younger woman felt compelled to address the rumours in 2022. She denied that there was a feud happening, telling the Sunday Times: "It’s not a feud! I keep seeing everywhere that word, 'feud, feud, feud!' I don’t know why they say 'feud?' I mean, maybe they picked up on something? And now they’re labelling it 'feud?'"

She continued: "No family is perfect. No family."

A source recently told Us Weekly that, when it comes to Brooklyn and Nicola: "It just seems like every event — from weddings to birthdays to holidays — there’s a drama."

Meanwhile, some fans believe that Nicola purposefully omitted Victoria from her Mother's Day tributes on Instagram, after sharing sweet messages for her own mother and late grandmother.

Who knows what's really happening???