Victoria Beckham’s Instagram Activity Adds Another Layer to Brooklyn and Nicola ‘Fallout’

Victoria Beckham's social media activity has come under scrutiny in recent weeks, as fans have noticed that she's been double tapping on certain posts - and not on others. Victoria and her husband David Beckham are rumoured to be dealing with a family fallout, with reports speculating that there is tension between them and their eldest son Brooklyn, and his wife Nicola. As a result, many have had a keen eye on social media posts from the family - and Victoria's interesting pattern when it comes to engaging with Brooklyn appears to add another layer to the 'feud'.

Page Six reports that, in the period from 5th to 26th July, the designer and former Spice Girl "liked" almost every one of Brooklyn's Instagram posts that didn't feature Nicola, and none of the ones that did. Apparently, David did the same thing. While this could all be a total coincidence, fans think that it reflects how the family's relationships are faring at the moment.

There were feud rumours concerning Victoria and Nicola for years, though the latter denied there was any truth to them. However, this past May, things appeared to have escalated when Brooklyn and Nicola opted out of David's big 50th birthday celebration in London. After that, many sources spoke out about the drama.

Just recently, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Brooklyn no longer followed his younger brothers - Cruz and Romeo - on Instagram, with a source close to the eldest brother claiming this wasn't an act on his, or Nicola's, part. "It's possible Romeo and Cruz blocked them, which would make it appear as no longer following the brothers," the source told The Sun. "They certainly didn't unfollow them or block them - they're as confused as anyone else. The first they heard about it was when it was being reported on."

In May, a source said: "Victoria is upset that things have escalated to this point." It's at least clear that if she's liking any of Brooklyn's posts at all, she very much still wants a relationship with him. We hope they're all able to figure things out.