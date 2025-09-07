Orlando Bloom Has Given a Major Update on his Relationship with Ex Katy Perry

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirmed their break up in July this year, ending their six year engagement.

The A-list couple had been together for nine years, and engaged since 2019, sharing five-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove.

"Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on coparenting," representatives for the former couple announced in a statement to Us Weekly.

"They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is - and always will be - raising their daughter with love, stability and mutual respect."

This week, Bloom gave a rare update on their relationship, opening up about their lives post break up in a recent interview with Today.

During his appearance on the show to promote new film The Cut, Bloom was asked by host Craig Melvin about the major change to his personal life.

"I'm great," Bloom responded. "I'm so grateful. We've got a beautiful daughter. You know when you leave everything on the field - like I did for this movie? I feel grateful for all of it."

"We're gonna be great," Bloom added of his relationship with ex Katy Perry. "It's nothing but love."

Bloom's comments come days after his ex Miranda Kerr gave an update about the former couple.

Kerr shares 14-year-old son Flynn with Bloom, and is known to share a good relationship with her ex as well as Perry.

"I actually just saw them both on the weekend," Kerr recalled during a recent appearance on KIIS FM's Kyle and Jackie O Show. "We were celebrating Daisy's birthday - we're one big happy family.

"Katy is amazing, I love her. And Orlando obviously," she later added, confirming that it was "harmonious" between the former couple.

"If you do have animosity, it only hurts yourself," she added.

We will continue to update this story.