Wait – Is Taylor Swift Headlining the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show?

The Super Bowl halftime show is a big deal, whether you're an NFL fan or not. While the game is watched by tens of millions of sporting fans across the world, the mid-point entertainment has become a cultural moment in and of itself. Over the years, the slot has inspired some unforgettable pop culture moments - from Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake's performance in 2004, to Rihanna's pregnancy reveal in 2023 and Kendrick Lamar's iconic performance earlier this year.

Given its importance, getting booked for the halftime show is a rather prestigious honour for any musician. And in light of her recent life and work updates, Taylor Swift's name is now doing the rounds as a potential performer for the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show. Taylor has yet to perform at the event despite her twenty-year career, but she has been very publicly attending (and cheering) in recent years to support her now-fiancé, Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce. Last month, she also announced that her twelfth studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, is dropping in October, and after an incredibly successful world tour it appears that she could be the perfect candidate for the job - right?

Well, while Swifties don't need convincing that this qualifies Taylor for the Super Bowl halftime performance, it seems that the NFL isn't ruling it out, either. In fact, Commissioner Roger Goodell has only fuelled the speculation by refusing to deny that she's in the running. Speaking on NBC's Today, he said that Tayor is 'welcome' to do it, and when asked if there were meetings happening behind the scenes he simply replied: "Maybe."

Adding that Jay Z - who oversees the slot as part of Roc Nation - will make the announcement, Goodell said: "It's in his hands. I'm waiting for the smoke to come out."

It sounds like it's not a complete impossibility... we'll have to wait and see.