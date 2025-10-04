Taylor Swift has been front and centre this week, with her highly-anticipated 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, officially released on Friday.

All 12 tracks have since gone viral, breaking records to become the most pre-saved album in Spotify history. And from the rumoured hidden meanings to the duet with Sabrina Carpenter, Swift's new release is making non-stop headlines.

It was an unlikely Taylor Swift effect that got the world talking this weekend, as The Life of a Showgirl's second track, 'Elizabeth Taylor', sparked a major travel trend.

The trend in question? Travel to Portofino, with demand around the Italian celebrity hotspot, beloved by Madonna and Kardashians alike, spiking after the album's release.

"That view of Portofino was on my mind when you called me at the Plaza Athénée," reads one of the song's lyrics. "Ooh, oftentimes it doesn’t feel so glamorous to be me."



"Portofino was on my mind and I think you know why," reads another. And according to City break experts Travel Republic, the lyrics are reported to have sparked a 1329% surge in global Google searches for the destination just one hour after the song's release.

"There’s no doubt some Swifties will be hopping on the next available flight to the dreamy Italian escape, Portofino, and they’re in luck - one of the best times to visit is early autumn," explained the city break experts at Travel Republic.

"During October, visitors can enjoy mild temperatures, clear skies, and fewer crowds, making it the perfect opportunity to soak in the village’s iconic vistas."

Their comment continued: "For those who haven’t got the available annual leave, Portofino is equally glorious in spring, from April to June, when the weather is warm, skies are clear, and the crowds are still manageable."

The Life of a Showgirl is available now.