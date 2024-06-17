Joe Alwyn has recalled how difficult he found navigating his split from Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn confirmed their break up last year, separating after a six and a half year relationship.

Swift dated the British actor from 2017 to 2023. And despite a year passing since their split, the former couple is still making headlines - particularly following the release of Swift's new album.

Yes, The Tortured Poets Department has returned the former couple to the headlines, with famed track "So Long London" believed to be about their break up.

Alwyn has previously remained silent, with he and Swift reportedly agreeing to "keep the more private details of [their] relationship private", adding that "it was never something to commodify".

This week however, as the 33-year-old promoted his upcoming movie, Kinds of Kindness, he touched on the split, publicly discussing the break up for the first time.

“I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathise and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years”, Alwyn explained in the recent interview with The Sunday Times. “That is a hard thing to navigate.”

He continued: “What is unusual and abnormal in this situation is that, one week later, it’s suddenly in the public domain and the outside world is able to weigh in. So you have something very real suddenly thrown into a very unreal space: tabloids, social media, press, where it is then dissected, speculated on, pulled out of shape beyond recognition.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“And the truth is, to that last point, there is always going to be a gap between what is known and what is said,” he went on to add. “I have made my peace with that.”

We will continue to update this story.

Kinds of Kindness is set for release on June 28 2004.