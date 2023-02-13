Rihanna reveals that she's pregnant during the Super Bowl half-time show

Rihanna's Super Bowl half-time show (opens in new tab) was always going to be iconic - it's the first time that she has performed since 2018, and fans have been holding out for her to return to the stage.

However, she just may have surprised literally everyone by using the moment to reveal that she's pregnant.

The singer and businesswoman is expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky (opens in new tab), and used her 14 minute set to proudly show off her growing bump.

Sporting a custom red Loewe jumpsuit which was unzipped to the waist, Rihanna sang some of her most popular songs while on stage at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona - kicking things off with Better Have My Money, and following with Only Girl (In The World), Where Have You Been and We Found Love - while dancing and cradling her stomach.

(Of course, she also belted out Umbrella and Diamonds, too.)

While Rihanna pretty much broke the internet with fans sharing photos and clips of her performing with her bump, she later confirmed her pregnancy (opens in new tab) in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

(Image credit: Gregory Shamus / Getty)

Discussing her decision to perform last night, she told the publication: "I was like, 'You sure? I’m three months postpartum. Should I be making major decisions like this right now? I might regret this.'

"When you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you could take on the world — you can do anything. And the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, so as scary as that was … there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all... It’s important for my son to see that."

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, nine months ago.

Congratulations to Rihanna and A$AP!