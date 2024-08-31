Selena Gomez has responded to rumours of a Taylor Swift cameo on 'Only Murders in the Building'

Only Murders in the Building has returned for a fourth season, seeing Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short reprising their roles as Mabel Mora, Charles-Haden Savage and Oliver Putnam, respectively.

The murder mystery comedy drama boasts a star-studded cast, with Meryl Streep, Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy and Zach Galifianakis among the cast members coming onboard for season four.

There are rumours however, that an even bigger cameo is coming, with the internet convinced that Taylor Swift will soon be joining the line-up.

The Blank Space singer is arguably the most talked-about woman in the world right now, from her record-breaking Tortured Poets Department album, to her sell-out Eras tour. So, securing a Swift cameo on Only Murders in the Building would be a major coup.

Not to mention, Swift and Gomez are known to be close friends, so it's not outside the realms of possibility.

Only Murders in the Building | Season 4 Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

The Only Murders trio opened up about the rumours this week, and their response is lovely.

"You’re hilarious,” Gomez laughed in the recent interview with E! News. “She's a little busy, you guys", adding: "Oh dear, I love that."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Her co-stars were quick to join in, with Martin joking: "Listen, she calls us every day. Here - she’s calling right now. Ahh I’ll take it later.” And Short quipped: "No, I was talking to Taylor around 3:00 a.m."

"Here's how I unite Taylor Swift and Selena,” Steve Martin went on to praise the pair. “Taylor Swift handles everything perfectly and so does Selena. In the situations I've seen - politically, trolls, everything - she just seems to have a wisdom about how to do something quietly, effortlessly. And I know that you have to think about these things."

Gomez was visibly touched by Martin's words, telling him: "I wish I was recording that to send to her."

Well, this is lovely.

Only Murders in the Building season four is on Disney+ now.