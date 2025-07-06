Sources Have Weighed In on the Sydney Sweeney and Orlando Bloom Dating Rumours

2025 has already been a major year for celebrity break ups, with Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino and Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom being two of the A-list couples to separate.

Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino broke off their three-year engagement in March this year, calling off their wedding due to "major issues" in their relationship.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And while Sweeney did not comment on the split at the time, she has now confirmed their break up in a recent interview with The Times, stating: "I'm learning a lot about myself. Spending more time with my friends. And I'm loving it."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry have also separated this year, confirming the end to their six year engagement this month.

"Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on coparenting," representatives for the former couple announced in a statement to Us Weekly.

"They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is - and always will be - raising their daughter with love, stability and mutual respect."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

However, it was Sydney Sweeney and Orlando Bloom that made the most headlines this week, with the two newly single actors rumoured to be dating.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The speculation was sparked last week at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Venice wedding, where Bloom and Sweeney were among the A-list attendees. And when the pair was spotted walking around the city together, dating rumours started to go viral.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Insiders have been quick to shut this down, weighing in on the speculation over the weekend. And according to "sources with direct knowledge", via TMZ, nothing is going on.

Sweeney, according to the sources, is "very much single" despite "swirling speculation" and is not "interested" in dating anyone - "focused instead on her career and enjoying life".

"She's exactly where she wants to be," a source has previously explained via PEOPLE. "Most people would feel overwhelmed by her working schedule this year, but not Syd. She's all about working right now and very excited about all her projects.

"What did make her overwhelmed, though, was her relationship and her wedding. She didn't feel right about it."

Well, that's that.